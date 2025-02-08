The best SF bars for Chiefs, Eagles, or angry 49ers fans to watch the Super Bowl

Here’s your guide for Sunday, including three primary Eagles bars and one Chiefs bar. Sunny skies are in the forecast, so don’t sleep on the possibility of a Super Bowl bar crawl.

But there are ways for 49ers fans to make hate-watching go down easier. Yelling at the officials can be cathartic even when you’re surrounded by Eagles or Chiefs fans, and there’s nothing as eye-opening as immersing yourself in a new partisan bubble.

We get it. There are undoubtedly loads of 49ers fans who want no part of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The matchup is about as brutal as it gets for these fans, since it features the two teams that’ve eliminated the 49ers from title contention in the past two years. It might not get harder to watch than that.

For an Eagles bar in an iconic 49ers atmosphere: Kezar Pub

Philadelphia transplants have adopted Kezar as one of their team bars, so expect a rowdy pro-Eagles crowd amid the treasure trove of 49ers history on the walls. It’ll provide a unique juxtaposition Sunday.

Maybe watching in a place that reminds them of their team’s illustrious history will help 49ers fans get through this Super Bowl. There’s no better spot to do that than this pub, located across the street from Golden Gate Park and Kezar Stadium — where the 49ers played from 1946 to 1970 before moving to Candlestick Park. Kezar Pub, around since 1936, used to be the actual pregaming spot for 49ers fans headed into the stadium.

For San Francisco’s only Chiefs oasis: Buzzworks

The layout is unusually large for the city and ideal for a big-game viewing atmosphere; there are two levels, with the upstairs portion hanging over the bar area and in front of a giant, movie-sized screen that’ll bring the Super Bowl to cinematic life. Buzzworks has dozens of beers on tap. Its Super Bowl brunch will open at 11 a.m.

This bar will be especially unpopular with 49ers fans, who’ve seen their team lose two Super Bowls to the Chiefs. But even Kansas City transplants have their spot in San Francisco, and Buzzworks is it.

For Bills and 49ers fans who are yearning for vengeance: Northstar Cafe

49ers fans, who haven’t seen their team win a Super Bowl in 30 years, may think they have it bad. To that, tortured Buffalo fans — who’ve never seen their team win the title and instead watched the Bills lose four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s — might respond with a “Hold my beer.”

That beer would typically be Labatt Blue, Buffalo’s favorite lager, which is served at this Bills backers’ San Francisco outpost. Northstar Cafe patrons undoubtedly consumed loads of Labatt two weeks ago, when the Bills lost a heartbreaker in the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs. Another year, another unimaginably painful ending to the season at this North Beach staple.

But the Northstar Cafe is not yet done for the season. It doubles as a Philadelphia bar, making it the ideal spot for Bills fans in mourning to pull for the downfall of Kansas City.