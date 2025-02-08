Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

The best SF bars for Chiefs, Eagles, or angry 49ers fans to watch the Super Bowl

Yes, the matchup is brutal. But you can still catch thrills surrounded by Kansas City or Philadelphia fans.

A crowd of excited people are cheering with their hands up, many wearing Kansas City Chiefs shirts, surrounded by red banners and a lively atmosphere.
Chiefs fans at Buzzworks enjoying another Super Bowl victory in 2024. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
By David Lombardi

We get it. There are undoubtedly loads of 49ers fans who want no part of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The matchup is about as brutal as it gets for these fans, since it features the two teams that’ve eliminated the 49ers from title contention in the past two years. It might not get harder to watch than that.

But there are ways for 49ers fans to make hate-watching go down easier. Yelling at the officials can be cathartic even when you’re surrounded by Eagles or Chiefs fans, and there’s nothing as eye-opening as immersing yourself in a new partisan bubble.

Here’s your guide for Sunday, including three primary Eagles bars and one Chiefs bar. Sunny skies are in the forecast, so don’t sleep on the possibility of a Super Bowl bar crawl.

For an Eagles bar in an iconic 49ers atmosphere: Kezar Pub

It's a busy bar with people socializing and drinking. TVs are mounted above the bar showing sports. A bartender serves drinks to patrons seated at the counter.
The front room of Kezar Pub. | Source: Lydia You/The Standard

Maybe watching in a place that reminds them of their team’s illustrious history will help 49ers fans get through this Super Bowl. There’s no better spot to do that than this pub, located across the street from Golden Gate Park and Kezar Stadium — where the 49ers played from 1946 to 1970 before moving to Candlestick Park. Kezar Pub, around since 1936, used to be the actual pregaming spot for 49ers fans headed into the stadium.

Philadelphia transplants have adopted Kezar as one of their team bars, so expect a rowdy pro-Eagles crowd amid the treasure trove of 49ers history on the walls. It’ll provide a unique juxtaposition Sunday.

Address
770 Stanyan St., Cole Valley
Website
Kezar Pub

For San Francisco’s only Chiefs oasis: Buzzworks

A group of people in red and yellow Kansas City Chiefs gear are joyfully hugging and celebrating. They seem excited, with big smiles and some raised arms.
Fans celebrate at Buzzworks after watching the Chiefs beat the 49ers at last year's Super Bowl. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

This bar will be especially unpopular with 49ers fans, who’ve seen their team lose two Super Bowls to the Chiefs. But even Kansas City transplants have their spot in San Francisco, and Buzzworks is it.

The layout is unusually large for the city and ideal for a big-game viewing atmosphere; there are two levels, with the upstairs portion hanging over the bar area and in front of a giant, movie-sized screen that’ll bring the Super Bowl to cinematic life. Buzzworks has dozens of beers on tap. Its Super Bowl brunch will open at 11 a.m.

Address
365 11th St., SoMa
Website
Buzzworks

For Bills and 49ers fans who are yearning for vengeance: Northstar Cafe

A bartender is serving drinks in a lively bar with sports on TV screens above. The bar is stocked with various bottles and draft beer options listed.
Bills fans congregate at Northstar Cafe in North Beach. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

49ers fans, who haven’t seen their team win a Super Bowl in 30 years, may think they have it bad. To that, tortured Buffalo fans — who’ve never seen their team win the title and instead watched the Bills lose four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s — might respond with a “Hold my beer.”

That beer would typically be Labatt Blue, Buffalo’s favorite lager, which is served at this Bills backers’ San Francisco outpost. Northstar Cafe patrons undoubtedly consumed loads of Labatt two weeks ago, when the Bills lost a heartbreaker in the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs. Another year, another unimaginably painful ending to the season at this North Beach staple.

But the Northstar Cafe is not yet done for the season. It doubles as a Philadelphia bar, making it the ideal spot for Bills fans in mourning to pull for the downfall of Kansas City.

Here’s what the place looked like on a Sunday in late December when the Bills and Eagles were playing at the same time. The two teams happened to score touchdowns within seconds of each other, leading to consecutive roars from both halves of the cozy bar.

Buffalo Bills fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate next to each other at Northstar. | Source: David Lombardi/The Standard

Northstar would’ve been the best bar in the world to catch a Buffalo-Philadelphia Super Bowl. Oh, what could have been…

Address
1560 Powell St., North Beach
Instagram
@thenorthstarsf

For fans who just want a Philly cheesesteak: Jake’s Steaks

Philadelphia’s gift to culinary culture is the cheesesteak, a delicacy that’s served en masse at this Marina sandwich outpost that converts to a buzzing bar whenever the Eagles play. Management even sets up TVs and seating on the sidewalk for the big crowds of Philly fans that show up on Sundays.

When the Eagles won their only Super Bowl, in 2018, Jake’s Steaks — and, by extension, the entire block of Buchanan Street — went wild.

Will that happen again Sunday?

Address
3301 Buchanan St., Marina
Website
Jake's Steaks

David Lombardi can be reached at dlombardi@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BarsFood & DrinkSportsSportsSuper Bowl