Her job is to remove homeless people from SF’s parks. Her methods are extraordinary

He was sometimes friendly and chatty, sometimes ranty. And he was always deeply protective of the meadow, alerting the gardeners to trees that needed trimming or warning parents to keep their kids away from the poisonous hemlock on the hillsides. Late one night, he discovered a naked woman sitting on the curb. He gave her a sweatshirt, let her sleep in his tent while he slept outside, and, in the morning, went to the police at the horse stables so they could call her parents. In turn, many who played in the meadow looked after him, sharing food from picnics and barbecues.

It was a semi-wild way of life. While most of his food came from Safeway, he occasionally caught fish in Metson Lake to grill, or made stew from raccoons or squirrels caught by Honey. He used the park’s restrooms when they were open and kept a bucket by his tent for when they weren’t.

Kaine, whose real name is Kevin Horton, settled into the woods surrounding Hellman Hollow . For more than 20 years, no one could figure out how to help him get a real roof over his head. Kaine became a fixture of the park, known by locals for carrying a staff he’d carved from fallen trees, accompanied by his yellow Lab, Honey. He knew all the park’s hidden trails, the best places to pick blackberries “as big as my pinkie finger,” and the hive in an old cypress where he could collect honey to mix with his vodka. People would tell him, “Damn, Kaine, you know more about that park than the park rangers do,” he recalls.

Kaine moved into Golden Gate Park sometime in the late 1990s. He’s vague on the date or details that led to him living outside. But he remembers exactly what he brought with him: “a big-ass backpack,” two sleeping bags, and a 12-person Coleman tent that was so hard to set up he got thoroughly drenched his first night.

For Barrows, trying to forcibly remove Kaine from Golden Gate Park seemed both ineffective and cruel. “I was like, clearly this is not working. He rebuilds, he comes back. What we’re doing is harming this person who’s obviously just stuck. So let’s try something else.” And so she did.

In March 2021, a woman named Amanda Barrows became a park ranger, joining a special detail focused on unhoused people. Inevitably, that meant dealing with Kaine, who by then was nearing 60. Barrows slowly learned that he’d had a rough childhood and had grown up in a foster family. The park was his childhood refuge, a place where he’d spend afternoons wandering around and riding the carousel. She understood then why he had such a deep attachment to the place.

For years, park staff tried unsuccessfully to dislodge Kaine. Recreation and Parks Department rangers would cite him and tell him to move. The department’s environmental services crew, who clear abandoned campsites, would tear down his tent when he was out and haul away his possessions. Members of the Homeless Outreach Team , or HOT, the city program that controls access to shelter beds, would occasionally stop by and ask Kaine if he wanted a placement. His answer was always an emphatic no. Hellman Hollow was his home.

All the while, she tried to help him see that leaving the park didn’t mean losing his connection to it. “This can still be your home, but just in a different way,” she’d tell him. He could gain the comforts of living indoors and still enjoy the park. “It can be like a choice, something you come and go from, versus something you’re stuck in.”

Kaine had no ID. All of his required public documents, from a birth certificate to criminal records, were under a different name, and they all had to be aligned to move his housing applications forward. Getting everything in order meant trips to various agencies — and the only way to ensure Kaine went was if someone accompanied him: either a member of HOT or Barrows and another ranger who was her partner at the time. Even then, Kaine repeatedly balked. For him, “it was overwhelming,” Barrows recalled.

Instead of applying force to get Kaine out of the park, Barrows offered a helping hand. She embarked on a slow campaign of earning his trust and shepherding him through what one Recreation and Parks Department official described as the “arduous and achingly bureaucratic tasks” necessary just to be eligible for housing.

I spent two years following Barrows and some of those she calls her “clients” to better understand what it takes to unstick someone who’s been stuck on the streets — or in a park – for a long time. A welter of problems can make someone chronically homeless: addiction, mental illness, disabilities, trauma, poverty, not to mention failures of the system. None are easily or quickly solved, even after the person is housed. To do more than just clear a person off the sidewalk demands persistence, patience, coordination of services, and intense personal engagement. Which raises the difficult question: If this is what it takes to help one person, can the city find the resolve to help the thousands living rough?

Barrows called an ambulance. Kaine fought the EMTs when they tried to sedate him for the trip to the hospital, but when she visited him at the navigation center a few days later, he was back to his genial self. He told her with a chuckle, “I’m not doing that again.”

But when they went back the next day to check on him, Kaine was gone. Barrows had a hunch about where to find him. She drove to Hellman Hollow, to the last spot where he’d had a tent. He was lying under the bushes, barely conscious and near-frozen from the previous night’s pelting rain. He had left the shelter, he later explained, because “some idiot began smart-mouthing me, and I felt like I was going to punch his head off. I didn’t. I went back home.”

After seven months of cajoling, hand-holding, and advocacy by Barrows, Kaine in October 2021 was granted a room at the Civic Center Hotel Navigation Center , where he could stay until he was assigned permanent housing. Barrows and her partner helped him pack and hauled his two suitcases — heavy with gear, broken electronics, and sticks and rocks he’d collected in the park — up to his fifth-floor room. They helped him settle in by donating furniture and clothes, including the boots and pants worn by rangers. “We knew that’s what it was going to take to make it happen,” Barrows said.

The number of unhoused people living in city parks is a tiny fraction of the city’s 8,000-person homeless population, numbering in the few dozens at most. According to the city’s quarterly counts of homeless people’s tents and vehicles , which fluctuate considerably, there were nine tents and 32 vehicles in Golden Gate Park in February 2021 and just one tent and five vehicles in January of this year. But while the numbers are small, the rangers field complaints related to homelessness on a daily basis.

In 2015, Rec and Parks decided to tackle the issue another way and created the special ranger detail devoted to homeless outreach. “This approach aims to balance enforcement with compassionate outreach,” said department spokesperson Tamara Aparton. The outreach rangers work with city and private agencies to connect people living in San Francisco’s 220 parks with services they need: a shelter bed or permanent housing, medical or mental health care, a detox program, a bus ticket home, a new ID. The hope is that every bit of assistance will move someone closer to stable housing.

Historically, the rangers dealt with unhoused people by making them move along and issuing citations. Most times, the person would simply pack up their things and move to another spot in the park. It was “a really bad game of hide-and-seek,” said Barrows.

‘They’re in the parks because they want to be away from people. They don’t want to be all on top of each other.’

She understands why people resent the squalor of street tent sites and is sympathetic to the park gardeners’ complaints about having to clean up garbage, human waste, and drug paraphernalia. Still, she doesn’t believe in treating homelessness as a criminal activity. It’s a complicated stance for someone whose primary responsibility is enforcing the codes against camping and other laws meant to ensure the city’s parks feel safe. Each day, Barrows struggles to find the right balance between cop and caseworker.

Barrows, 32, is the more senior of the two outreach rangers on the detail and knows first-hand the precarities that can land someone on the streets. She grew up in public housing in a Boston suburb and moved to San Francisco at 19 “with $200 and two bags.” For five years, she lived in “a dodgy SRO,” and for another five years, she was “transient without a permanent address.” Her father died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021, the same year she became a park ranger. “I can relate to a lot of the people who I contact through my own lived experience.”

The approach is similar to a pilot program the city deployed in the Castro in 2022. Caseworkers and Public Health employees worked intensively with 34 chronically unhoused people. After five months, all had accepted services they’d long resisted.

Barrows estimates that since 2021, she has helped 50 to 60 people accept services that enabled them to leave the park. Not everyone followed a straight line to housing, but of the 28 long-timers living in the park when she became a ranger, more than half are now indoors. In 2024, she and outreach ranger Robert Ramey helped eight park residents get housed.

Barrows by all accounts has taken the job further than any of her predecessors, winning praise from her bosses. In nominating her for a departmental award in 2021, the late director of operations Denny Kern applauded “her innate ability to connect and sincerely engage with people” as her “superpower” that enables her to help unhoused people. “Rec and Parks — and all of San Francisco — is lucky to have her,” says Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the department.

The impact of the outreach rangers is hard to measure precisely. The number of encampments in Golden Gate Park has decreased 10-fold since 2017, though Aparton says it’s not clear to what extent that’s due to the outreach rangers.

The outreach rangers could be even more effective, says Barrows, if there were better coordination with the city agencies serving homeless people. For instance, there used to be two HOT workers assigned to city parks, which allowed them to quickly respond to calls for help from outreach rangers. That’s no longer the case. Now, she says, if she meets an unhoused person who wants shelter and calls HOT, it can take up to 72 hours for someone to get out to the park. By then, the person has often moved. She has to find them and start the process all over again.

Barrows met Morrisette in 2021, when he was living in the woods near the archery field. He immediately made clear that he had no interest in pursuing housing. He said he was “on a spiritual quest.” As he later told me, he liked the freedom of living outside. It tested his abilities and kept his racing mind busy, the same thing he felt when he smoked crystal meth or, as a kid, swallowed ADHD drugs.

Another park dweller Barrows dealt with shows just how hard that process can be. Ronnie Morrisette became homeless in 2004, when he was 18, after the grandfather who raised him died and the family home in Ingleside was sold. He’d been in and around the park for more than a decade, and liked it. “It’s the closest thing we San Francisco kids will ever see to nature,” he says. He’s a compact, muscular man, who can be funny and charming and also suspicious and volatile in ways that make him his own worst enemy.

She’d scour thickets in the park to find his campsite and do wellness checks. She’d invite him to join her while she patrolled areas on foot, or to help her pick up trash. She found he liked to engage in “meaning-of-life existential conversations.” He told her he’d once hoped to be in law enforcement until a felony conviction closed off that option. She encouraged him to apply to be a park ranger.

Her chief goal was to establish a rapport with him, as she had with Kaine. “You have to actually dig in and build relationships with these people and understand their needs,” she says. She offered help in small doses: She let him charge his phone in her truck, gave him trash bags to clean up his campsites, and provided a DMV voucher so he could get an ID to use for food stamps and other benefits.

She didn’t cite Morrisette at that first meeting (though later she would), which surprised him, since he was used to being hassled by rangers. Even more surprising was that she asked if he needed help. “Amanda was the first park ranger I heard saying that spiel,” he recalls.

Had he been willing to go to a temporary shelter, Barrows would have connected him with HOT. But congregate shelters, where dozens, if not hundreds, sleep cheek-by-jowl in barracks-style beds, are usually out of the question for the people she works with. “They’re in the parks because they want to be away from people. They don’t want to be all on top of each other.”

‘It’s almost like he’s just blinded by rage or emotions or upset. And you can’t really do much other than watch, because if you try to forcibly intervene, it escalates.’

Barrows was disappointed; Morrisette saw it as confirmation of his belief that he would never be helped by the system.

The cycle was exhausting, and it would take more than two years to break. The first hint of change came in July 2022, when Morrisette agreed to get an assessment through the city’s coordinated entry system , the first step in seeking long-term housing. Barrows accompanied him to the Adult Coordinated Entry office on 10th Street but wasn’t permitted to sit in as he filled out a survey used to determine how urgently someone needs housing. She worried that he was so accustomed to the threats of living outside that he would mark “no” on questions about whether he was in danger or had experienced violence. Whatever the reasons, he failed to qualify for priority status, which would have put him on a fast track to a placement in housing.

When Morrisette’s tent site got too messy or drew complaints, she’d let him know he had to move but gave him time to pack up his things, knowing he’d likely find another site nearby. Still, she couldn’t always protect him from sweeps by the environmental services crew. When that happened, she would sympathize with his rage and frustration over the loss of his things. Soon enough, though, he’d have a new tent, sleeping bags, blankets, suitcases, pots, pans, bikes, tools, and all manner of other stuff, and his campsite would be sprawling again.

But in early November, Morrisette’s mood plunged. He was coming up on the one-year anniversary of the overdose death of a woman he described as “the love of my life.” One morning, when his asthma was bad, he went to the emergency room at UCSF’s St. Mary’s Hospital, taking Joi with him. Because dogs weren’t allowed, Animal Care and Control was called to hold her at the pound. Morrisette was so distraught he left the hospital, against medical advice, a catheter still in his arm.

By the fall of 2023, Morrisette was taking small steps toward moving inside. He’d undergone another housing assessment and gained priority status. With Barrows’ encouragement, he got himself on the waiting list for transitional housing, a place to live until something more permanent opened up.

The one bright spot in his life was a puppy a friend had given him, a sweet tan hound with golden eyes whom he named Joi. In a common act for Barrows, she brought Joi a leash and collar, along with dog toys and food.

Over the next year, Morrisette’s health steadily deteriorated. The asthma that had plagued him since childhood was so bad that some mornings he could barely breathe. Though just 37, he’d been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and was visiting the emergency room several times a month.

Barrows found him in the park a few days later, with the catheter still in place. He’d been using it to inject crystal meth. He walked away from her, then veered into the street, directly into the path of a truck. It skidded to a stop, missing him by inches.

“What are you doing, dude?” Barrows yelled. Morrisette continued across the street. “He flashes,” she says of his now-familiar state of agitation. “It’s almost like he’s just blinded by rage or emotions or upset. And you can’t really do much other than watch, because if you try to forcibly intervene, it escalates.”

Two days later, Morrisette suffered an overdose from fentanyl. By then he was living in an encampment of RVs and tents on the Lower Great Highway, next to the park. Barrows and one of the RV residents administered Narcan and CPR until an ambulance arrived. The incident shook her deeply. She feared if Morrisette didn’t change his life soon, he would die, either deliberately or accidentally.

In early 2024, after a punishing series of storms, Barrows helped Morrisette and another resident of the encampment secure placement in a double room in transitional housing. To get the slot, they decided to lie and say they were same-sex partners, even though they were barely friends. But the arrangement didn’t last long. The man got sick and was hospitalized, and a stranger was moved into the room. Morrisette got into a fight with the guy and was kicked out of the facility. He returned to the Lower Great Highway.

To Barrows, the fault was in the placement, not in Morrisette. “Ronnie was always very clear about his needs. He knows he’s a volatile person. He doesn’t want to be in a shared room, especially with a stranger,” she said.