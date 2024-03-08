Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Golden Gate Park

Emergency responders at a park with gear scattered, a yellow tarp on the ground, and vehicles in the background.
The crash occurred near the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park on Friday afternoon. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Stephanie K. Baer

A motorcyclist died after crashing their bike in Golden Gate Park on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Music Concourse drives near the San Francisco Botanical Garden, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Officers arrived on scene and located the injured motorcyclist and their motorcycle but no other vehicles. A spokesperson for the department told The Standard that it appears to have been a solo vehicle collision.

Officers and paramedics provided medical aid to the motorcyclist, but the person was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was provided.

The police department's traffic unit is investigating the incident.

Stephanie K. Baer can be reached at sbaer@sfstandard.com

