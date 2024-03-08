A motorcyclist died after crashing their bike in Golden Gate Park on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Music Concourse drives near the San Francisco Botanical Garden, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Officers arrived on scene and located the injured motorcyclist and their motorcycle but no other vehicles. A spokesperson for the department told The Standard that it appears to have been a solo vehicle collision.

Officers and paramedics provided medical aid to the motorcyclist, but the person was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was provided.