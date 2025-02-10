Skip to main content
No red curb, no ticket: SF walks back ‘daylighting’ parking fines

Despite a new state law, motorists will not get a fine if the curb is unpainted. | Source: Courtesy SFMTA
By Michael McLaughlin and George Kelly

Drivers will not get tickets for parking within 20 feet of crosswalks if the curb has not been painted red, San Francisco transportation officials revealed Monday.

A state law took effect Jan. 1 that aims to improve pedestrian safety by forbidding parking too close to crosswalks. But the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which initially said it would enforce the law beginning March 1, has announced that it will not issue the $40 citations for vehicles left in unmarked areas.

“Our highest priority is keeping people safe — not issuing citations,” Julie Kirschbaum, the SFMTA’s acting director of transportation, said in a statement. “I have made it a priority to listen to community members, and I have heard repeated concerns about how we planned to implement the state’s daylighting law. Daylighting is an incredibly important tool for street safety, but I want to make sure when we roll it out citywide, we do it fairly.”

Drivers will continue to get warnings from the SFMTA for cars left at unpainted curbs within the 20-foot buffer zone. Those who park along a red curb can get a $108 fine.

The daylighting law to improve visibility at points where pedestrians cross will eliminate approximately 13,775 on-street parking spots in San Francisco — 5% of the city’s total.

The SFMTA previously said it would take three to four years to paint curbs in all spots where it is suddenly illegal to park; the agency now predicts the work will be done within 18 months.

School zones will be the first areas to get repainted, the SFMTA said.

Walk San Francisco, which advocates for pedestrian safety, praised the agency for shortening its timeline to complete curb painting.

“This commitment by the SFMTA to paint all intersections for daylighting in 18 months is exactly what’s needed right now,” Jodie Medeiros, the group’s executive director, said in a statement. “The city must use every possible solution to prevent people from being hurt and killed in traffic crashes.”

Last year, 42 people were killed in crashes in the city, the most in a decade, according to Walk SF.

In a separate statement, traffic safety advocate and Streets Forward executive director Luke Bornheimer said that cars within 20 feet of crosswalks decreases public safety. He called for installation of more bike corrals and bikeshare stations, as well as planters, benches and posts, at intersections.

“I’m shocked and disappointed by SFMTA’s decision to not enforce daylighting at all crosswalks,” Bornheimer said. “I hope Mayor Lurie and the Board of Supervisors will take action to ensure daylighting is made intuitive and enforced throughout our city.”

Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com
George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

