Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Love and basketball are front and center at SF’s best events this week

Between Valentine's Day, the All-Star Game, and Lunar New Year, the city will be thumping. Check out these 19 things to do.

Three people with dramatic makeup and red outfits stand behind a large heart-shaped frame decorated with red roses, against a red curtain background.
Misfit Cabaret will perform the Valentine’s Day show “Heartbreaker” Friday at the Great American Music Hall. | Source: Leah Marie Photography
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

F*ck Valentine’s Day comedy show

Dating horror stories take center stage for this performance at The Function, the Bay’s only Black-owned comedy club, plus a DJ’d after party.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 15, shows at 7 and 9 p.m.
Address
The Function, 1414 Market St.

Love Bites food and wine fest

Sample food from Ferry Building merchants and wine from Napa vintners while enjoying music and art activities.

A floral mural features vertical stripes of pink flowers on green foliage, with a purple heart in the center. The backdrop is an arched, glass door.
The Ferry Building will be decked out in red and pink. | Source: The Ferry Building
Website
Ferry Building
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 13, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Address
1 Ferry Building

NBA All-Star Game activities

Catch the game, 3-point and dunk contests, panels with star players, art activations, and more at Chase Center, Moscone Center, and Pier 70.

An aerial view of a modern arena illuminated at night, surrounded by bustling crowds and nearby buildings, with waterfront in the background.
Join the excitement at Chase Center for dozens of NBA All-Star activities. | Source: Eric Thurber for The Standard
Website
NBA Experiences
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 13, to Sunday, Feb. 16
Address
Chase Center, Moscone Center, Pier 70

Converse CONS Skate Team

Check out the demoes, trick competitions, and giveaways as the team shows off upgrades to UN Skate Plaza at Civic Center.

A skateboarder grinds a ledge in a plaza with a domed building in the background, as pedestrians walk by.
Additions to UN Skate Plaza include ramps, platforms, outdoor chess, and pingpong tables. | Source: Justin Katigbak/The Standard
Website
Civic Center
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 15, 12 to 3 p.m.
Address
1140 Market St.

Valentine’s pillow fight

This unofficial, unconfirmed event typically sees hundreds of people engage in a good-spirited pillow fight in Embarcadero Plaza across from the Ferry Building.

Website
Pillow fight
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m.
Address
1 Ferry Building

Songs From the Heart Valentine’s concert

Four singer-songwriters perform heartfelt tunes in the round at the Faight Collective, for the perfect date.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Address
473A Haight St.

Misfit Cabaret presents Heartbreaker

For a raunchy evening, burleseque troupe Misfit Cabaret performs a Valentine’s Day show of dance, variety, and original songs, backed by a live band.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Address
Great American Music Hall, 859 O'Farrell St.

Dirty Puppet Soiree

Get silly for Valentine’s Day with clowns, variety shows, and lewd puppets at an interactive show at Church of Clown.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.
Address
Church of Clown, 2400 Bayshore Blvd.

NBA All-Star concerts with Zedd, Noah Kahan, and the Chainsmokers

Zedd and Flo Rida perform Friday, Kahan and Gary Clark Jr. on Saturday, and the Chainsmokers and 2 Chainz on Sunday.

A man in a blue jacket with a large &quot;S&quot; emblem, holding a microphone, smiles on stage. A dark background with faint blue and pink lights surrounds him.
Zedd returns to SF for an NBA All-Star concert. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 14, to Sunday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Address
Pier 48

World Naked Bike Ride

Join fellow bikers in the buff on a scenic ride to the Marin Headlands as part of a global, 20-year-old series of pro-sustainability demonstrations.

Website
World Naked Bike Ride
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.
Address
Starts at The Embarcadero

Transhumanist AI art with Ada Cyborg

Experience interative quantum, holographic, mixed reality, and AI installations from a local art technologist at Fort Mason’s Museo Italo Americano.

Website
Ada Cyborg
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Museo Italo Americano, 2 Marina Blvd.

Front Street Tip-Off basketball block party

The new Front Street entertainment zone opens for outdoor drinking, live music, and basketball games to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 to 10 p.m.
Address
245 Front St.

Chinese New Year’s parade, fireworks, and drone show

Starting at Second and Market before snaking around Union Square, the parade will culminate with fireworks and a drone show launching from Pier 32.

A vibrant street parade at night with dancers wearing colorful costumes. A crowd watches, taking photos, as bright neon signs illuminate the scene.
Take to the streets of Chinatown for Chinese New Year celebrations this weekend. | Source: Juliana Yamada for The Standard
Website
Chinese Parade
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 15, 5 p.m.
Address
Second and Market streets

Two-AM Warehouse Afters

When the doors don’t open til 11:59 p.m., you know it will be fun. This gritty warehouse rave starts very late Friday, and there’s another one Saturday.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16, 11:59 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Dirtybird 20-year anniversary party

Local tech house DJ crew Dirty Bird brings top talent like Shiba San, Rodriguez Jr., and Christian Martin to the International Art Museum of America.

Website
Sign up
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
International Art Museum of America, 1023 Market St.

Art Model Marathon

Bring your supplies and sketch as eight models pose throughout the day alongside DJ sets.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Monument, 140 Ninth St.

Daybreaker dance party

The daytime party returns with surprise performances at Great American Music Hall.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address
Great American Music Hall, 859 O'Farrell St.

Snakehips day party

British electronic duo Snakehips, who’ve collaborated with Weezer, Tinashe, and Chance the Rapper, take over the Audio nightclub, playing hits like “All My Friends.”

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m.
Address
Audio, 316 11 St.

Prism art and music show

The Ferry Building’s second-floor Grand Hall will feature the Black Digital Art Collective’s installations and textile work, plus a musical performance by Bisi.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 to 6 p.m.
Address
1 Ferry Building

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ArtCultureDanceeventsMusicNBAOutgoersValentine's Day