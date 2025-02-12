Love and basketball are front and center at SF’s best events this week

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Dating horror stories take center stage for this performance at The Function, the Bay’s only Black-owned comedy club, plus a DJ’d after party.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 15, shows at 7 and 9 p.m.
Sample food from Ferry Building merchants and wine from Napa vintners while enjoying music and art activities.
- Website
- Ferry Building
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 13, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Catch the game, 3-point and dunk contests, panels with star players, art activations, and more at Chase Center, Moscone Center, and Pier 70.
- Website
- NBA Experiences
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 13, to Sunday, Feb. 16
Check out the demoes, trick competitions, and giveaways as the team shows off upgrades to UN Skate Plaza at Civic Center.
- Website
- Civic Center
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 15, 12 to 3 p.m.
- Address
- 1140 Market St.
This unofficial, unconfirmed event typically sees hundreds of people engage in a good-spirited pillow fight in Embarcadero Plaza across from the Ferry Building.
- Website
- Pillow fight
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m.
Four singer-songwriters perform heartfelt tunes in the round at the Faight Collective, for the perfect date.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
- Address
- 473A Haight St.
For a raunchy evening, burleseque troupe Misfit Cabaret performs a Valentine’s Day show of dance, variety, and original songs, backed by a live band.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Get silly for Valentine’s Day with clowns, variety shows, and lewd puppets at an interactive show at Church of Clown.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.
Zedd and Flo Rida perform Friday, Kahan and Gary Clark Jr. on Saturday, and the Chainsmokers and 2 Chainz on Sunday.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 14, to Sunday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- Pier 48
Join fellow bikers in the buff on a scenic ride to the Marin Headlands as part of a global, 20-year-old series of pro-sustainability demonstrations.
- Website
- World Naked Bike Ride
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.
- Address
- Starts at The Embarcadero
Experience interative quantum, holographic, mixed reality, and AI installations from a local art technologist at Fort Mason’s Museo Italo Americano.
- Website
- Ada Cyborg
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The new Front Street entertainment zone opens for outdoor drinking, live music, and basketball games to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 245 Front St.
Starting at Second and Market before snaking around Union Square, the parade will culminate with fireworks and a drone show launching from Pier 32.
- Website
- Chinese Parade
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 15, 5 p.m.
- Address
- Second and Market streets
When the doors don’t open til 11:59 p.m., you know it will be fun. This gritty warehouse rave starts very late Friday, and there’s another one Saturday.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16, 11:59 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Local tech house DJ crew Dirty Bird brings top talent like Shiba San, Rodriguez Jr., and Christian Martin to the International Art Museum of America.
- Website
- Sign up
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Bring your supplies and sketch as eight models pose throughout the day alongside DJ sets.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Monument, 140 Ninth St.
The daytime party returns with surprise performances at Great American Music Hall.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
British electronic duo Snakehips, who’ve collaborated with Weezer, Tinashe, and Chance the Rapper, take over the Audio nightclub, playing hits like “All My Friends.”
- Date and time
- Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m.
- Address
- Audio, 316 11 St.
The Ferry Building’s second-floor Grand Hall will feature the Black Digital Art Collective’s installations and textile work, plus a musical performance by Bisi.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 to 6 p.m.