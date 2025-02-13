Skip to main content
‘Hard to walk away’: SF’s only Hawaiian restaurant and pinball bar to close

Outer Orbit is going out of business — but the owners have a new project planned for Mid-Market.

A pinball machine displays "Game Over" on a screen. Two cat figures with glowing red eyes sit atop light fixtures. The background features a cityscape and moon.
It’s game over for pinball bar Outer Orbit, which held it down on Mission Street for seven years. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
By Astrid Kane

It’s game over for San Francisco’s pinball wizards: Outer Orbit, the 7-year-old arcade and bar that doubles as the city’s only “hapa Hawaiian” restaurant, will close around mid-March.

The neon-lit gathering spot for fans of old-school arcade games and lovers of loco moco and garlic noodles has been a linchpin of the Mission-Bernal microhood, where it was not unusual to see plates of chicken wings or slow-cooked “pig melts” delivered to patrons of El Rio, The Knockout, Mothership, and other bars on the nightlife-rich block.

The decision to close was a long time coming, according to owners Christian Gainsley, an Aloha State native, and Elisabeth Kohnke. “It’s been two years when we haven’t made a profit,” Gainsley said.

A person is focused on playing a pinball machine in an arcade setting. They're wearing a striped apron over a gray t-shirt. The background is colorful and lit.
Elisabeth Kohnke, co-owner of Outer Orbit, routinely swaps out the pinball machines for new ones. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

Even after transitioning to becoming more of a full-service restaurant in 2023, the owners said they struggled. The business “has been successful on every metric except the capitalist one,” Gainsley wrote in an email. The owners are leaving open the option to flip Outer Orbit to a simpler arcade bar with limited food service, or to sell to an employee. Either way, the establishment in its current form will be no longer.

Though the pinball machines were a big draw, Outer Orbit’s uniqueness was its menu. Gainsley says he took cues from Hawaiian restaurants like Ravi Kapur’s Michelin-recognized Liholiho Yacht Club and the shuttered Dogpatch brunch spot ‘Aina, creating dishes found virtually nowhere else in the city. Consider the $17 pig melt, a guava-smoked shoulder brightened with wasabi-lime aioli and pickled shallots, served on Hawaiian sweet buns. “We take a whole steak of pork shoulder and smoke it for 15 hours so that it doesn’t shred or come apart,” Kohnke said. “It’s unique.”

A lively bar scene with people chatting. A person in a denim jacket sits at the counter, while others are gathered nearby. Bottles and glasses line the bar.
Outer Orbit has been a mainstay of the Mission-Bernal corridor since 2018. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
The image shows an Elton John-themed pinball machine, vibrant with colorful lights. A miniature figure wearing sunglasses is part of the machine's detail.
An Elton John machine pays tribute to the original "Pinball Wizard." | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

Then there’s the pinball. Between the Pacific Pinball Museum in Alameda and the arcade and print shop Free Gold Watch in the Haight, the Bay Area has long had a thriving scene. By regularly rotating machines in and out, Gainsley and Kohnke have found some amazing gems, like a fluorescent roller-derby game that doubles as a vintage ad for Mug Root Beer. “I spent a lot of time gussying it up,” Gainsley said. “People get excited because it’s so rare — it definitely wears the ’80s on its sleeve.”

With all these games and only so much garage space to store them in, Gainsley and Kohnke have set their sights on their next project: a larger (and kitchen-free) arcade bar set to open next year in Mid-Market. That neighborhood has fallen on hard times. To Gainsley, this presents an opportunity. “The real estate’s cheap,” he said.

Website
Outer Orbit
Address
3215 Mission St., Mission-Bernal

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

