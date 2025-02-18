In each episode of our podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” we ask the world’s brightest minds and artists: What songs tell the story of your life?

His earliest memories revolve around singing with his mother, who recognized his natural talent and penchant for showmanship. Their signature duet of “Over the Rainbow” would follow them from living room performances to Carnegie Hall. To this day, Wainright says, the song remains a north star for understanding his identity as a musician, performer, and son.

This week’s guest is crooner Rufus Wainwright, whom Elton John once called “the greatest songwriter on the planet.” The son of folk legends Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, Wainwright has released 10 studio albums, written two operas, and carved out a unique place in modern music.

“She really did start me young,” he told The Standard. “I mean, she could tell, viscerally, I think, that I was, you know, just aching to sing.”

Growing up between New York and Montreal after his parents’ divorce, young Wainwright was drawn to unexpected musical influences. While other teenagers were discovering grunge, the 13-year-old was having what he calls a “religious conversion” to opera — a passion that would later lead him to compose his own.