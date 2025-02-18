In each episode of our podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” we ask the world’s brightest minds and artists: What songs tell the story of your life?
This week’s guest is crooner Rufus Wainwright, whom Elton John once called “the greatest songwriter on the planet.” The son of folk legends Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, Wainwright has released 10 studio albums, written two operas, and carved out a unique place in modern music.
His earliest memories revolve around singing with his mother, who recognized his natural talent and penchant for showmanship. Their signature duet of “Over the Rainbow” would follow them from living room performances to Carnegie Hall. To this day, Wainright says, the song remains a north star for understanding his identity as a musician, performer, and son.
“She really did start me young,” he told The Standard. “I mean, she could tell, viscerally, I think, that I was, you know, just aching to sing.”
Growing up between New York and Montreal after his parents’ divorce, young Wainwright was drawn to unexpected musical influences. While other teenagers were discovering grunge, the 13-year-old was having what he calls a “religious conversion” to opera — a passion that would later lead him to compose his own.
The path to success wasn’t always smooth. After struggling in Montreal, he was sent to the Millbrook boarding school in New York state. His mother captured her feelings about their separation in a poignant song titled “I’m Losing You.” Years later, Wainwright recorded the song with her, providing backing vocals.
One of the first openly gay artists on a major label whose sexuality was not used as a marketing tool, Wainwright helped pave the way for future generations. His candid songwriting about love, loss, and addiction has earned him praise from critics and fellow artists.
Today, Wainwright has found a different kind of harmony. His daughter is a teenager. His latest album reflects his folk roots, completing a musical circle that began in childhood. “There’s definitely something about returning to the sounds of my infancy,” he reflects.
Of the tracks he chose for “Life in Seven Songs,” some “are family-related, some are friend-related,” Wainwright says, “and some are just my desire to be known as a classical composer, and therefore never die.”
Listen to Wainwright's playlist on Spotify, and find a transcript of the podcast episode here.