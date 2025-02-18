Skip to main content
Rufus Wainwright’s road to becoming ‘the greatest songwriter on the planet’

A young child with light hair and blue eyes is shown in a close-up. They wear a striped shirt, and colorful abstract patterns frame the sides of the image.
Rufus Wainwright delves into his past on this episode of “Life in Seven Songs.” | Source: Rufus Wainwright
By Sam Mondros

In each episode of our podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” we ask the world’s brightest minds and artists: What songs tell the story of your life?

This week’s guest is crooner Rufus Wainwright, whom Elton John once called “the greatest songwriter on the planet.” The son of folk legends Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, Wainwright has released 10 studio albums, written two operas, and carved out a unique place in modern music.

His earliest memories revolve around singing with his mother, who recognized his natural talent and penchant for showmanship. Their signature duet of “Over the Rainbow” would follow them from living room performances to Carnegie Hall. To this day, Wainright says, the song remains a north star for understanding his identity as a musician, performer, and son.

“She really did start me young,” he told The Standard. “I mean, she could tell, viscerally, I think, that I was, you know, just aching to sing.

Growing up between New York and Montreal after his parents’ divorce, young Wainwright was drawn to unexpected musical influences. While other teenagers were discovering grunge, the 13-year-old was having what he calls a “religious conversion” to opera — a passion that would later lead him to compose his own.

The path to success wasn’t always smooth. After struggling in Montreal, he was sent to the Millbrook boarding school in New York state. His mother captured her feelings about their separation in a poignant song titled “I’m Losing You.” Years later, Wainwright recorded the song with her, providing backing vocals.

A photo of a mother and son
Wainwright adored his mother, Kate McGarrigle, a folk singer who inspired and supported her son until her death in 2010. | Source: Rufus Wainwright

One of the first openly gay artists on a major label whose sexuality was not used as a marketing tool, Wainwright helped pave the way for future generations. His candid songwriting about love, loss, and addiction has earned him praise from critics and fellow artists.

Today, Wainwright has found a different kind of harmony. His daughter is a teenager. His latest album reflects his folk roots, completing a musical circle that began in childhood. “There’s definitely something about returning to the sounds of my infancy,” he reflects.

A person passionately sings at a black grand piano, wearing a colorful striped scarf. A guitar leans against the piano, and there are glasses of water nearby.
Wainwright performed at St. Joseph’s Art Society in San Francisco on Feb. 13 to an intimate crowd of San Francisco Standard members. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A large group of people is seated in a spacious, elegantly decorated room, attentively watching an unseen event, with some people on a balcony above.
The private concert was a celebration of the launch of The Standard's "gold membership" subscription. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man playing the piano
Wainwright wore a scarf that he joked had embarrassed his daughter at a recent school pick-up. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Of the tracks he chose for “Life in Seven Songs,” some “are family-related, some are friend-related,” Wainwright says, “and some are just my desire to be known as a classical composer, and therefore never die.”

Listen to Wainwright’s playlist on Spotify, and find a transcript of the podcast episode here. Thoughts? Guest suggestions? Email us at lifeinsevensongs@sfstandard.com.

Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

