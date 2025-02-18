The proposed austerity measures come as city departments are tasked with slashing budgets by 15%, per a directive from Lurie. The mayor has also instituted a hiring slowdown .

“We don’t want to see cuts in street cleaning,” Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon told The Standard. “But it is a possibility in San Francisco.” Gordon clarified that the budget is in the early draft stages and won’t be finalized until the summer.

If the trims occur, it would be a gut punch in a city battling a national perception of dirty, chaotic streets. It would also make Mayor Daniel Lurie’s job much more challenging: In addition to tackling homelessness and the fentanyl crisis , he has promised to make San Francisco sparkling clean .

With the city facing an $876 million deficit and potential layoffs , the department in charge of scrubbing excrement off sidewalks and sweeping litter out of gutters could reduce its services, according to an initial budget proposal from the Department of Public Works.

Think San Francisco’s streets are nasty now? Thanks to budget woes, they may get even nastier.

Public safety and health positions are exempt from the partial freeze, and departments must submit a request to the mayor’s office if they want to make a hire.

In a budget memo obtained last month by The Standard, Lurie also asked departments to pause new contracts and programs in his bid to “eliminate $1 billion in overspending.”

A slice of that will come from Public Works. The department is seeking to decrease its budget by $13.8 million; of that, $2 million will come from the reduction of sidewalk cleaning services, and $1.2 million from cuts to sidewalk steaming and sweeping.

But that is only the start of possible downsizing for cleaning operations.

The department will also see an end to extra funding it received over the last two years amounting to $16.7 million, devoted to tidying roads. And another $4.7 million is on the chopping block for part of the city’s Pit Stop program, which provides public toilets, used needle receptacles, and dog waste stations.