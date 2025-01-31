Where the hell are San Francisco’s trash cans?

Along that corridor, with its Costco, school, and church, are just two trash cans. On one recent Tuesday, they weren’t helpful.

This is just a small sampling of the litter found on a half-mile stretch of 10th Street in SoMa. You’ll find it on curbs, beneath trees and car tires, scattered along the sidewalk, and jammed between walls, windows, and doors.

A mound of clementine peels. A pile of poop. Soiled napkins. A Target bag. A McDonald’s bag. Poop in a bag. An empty Coke bottle. An empty sugar packet. A flattened Jamba Juice cup. A white plastic retainer case. Half of a Fruity Pebbles cereal box. A green pear with one bite taken out.

The trash-can desert in SoMa is one of several identified in a Standard analysis of San Francisco’s infrastructure, which found pockets of the city, including Nob Hill and the Outer Sunset, bereft of bins.

Further south, on Bryant Street, one of the Bigbelly bins wouldn’t open. A single green bag of dog poop lay on the ground.

At 10th and Mission streets, one of the city’s green, metal bins was overflowing with bottles, cans, and fast-food cups.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me,” said resident Ivana Zivkovic. “Trash cans are an afterthought.”

Zivkovic said Nob Hill is particularly bad, specifically the area around Grace Cathedral and the Cable Car Museum. There, she often sees tourists walking around with cups of coffee and nowhere to dispose of them.

Then there’s the even more frustrating part: the disappearing cans. At Woh Hei Yuen Park in Chinatown, Zivkovic said she’s seen multiple cans go missing.

Trash accumulates at 48th Avenue and Ortega Street. A resident said a bin at the bus stop has been removed. | Source: Courtesy Allie Raul

In the outer Sunset, resident Allie Raul noticed that a bin was removed late last year by a bus stop at 48th Avenue and Ortega Street. Raul said there are bags of garbage hanging on nearby fences and cigarette butts and bottles strewn about. She sent in a 311 request, asking that the city install another bin, but it was quickly rejected.

“Case Resolved | Not in Scope,” the 311 response states, according to a copy of the complaint.

“I walk my dog, and I usually avoid that block because it is so dirty,” said Raul. “Once a week, I’m picking up trash.”

San Francisco and trash cans have a controversial history. In 2007, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom announced a surprising order: The city would reduce its trash can portfolio. Newsom argued that the number of bins per capita was the highest among big cities, and that residents and businesses were using them to illicitly dump household trash. At the time, there were 5,000 trash cans in the city, according to the Examiner.

Then came the infamous and puzzling project a couple of years ago to create a bespoke trash can that sparked headlines for its expensive price, an effort that was paused because of budget constraints.

Today, the Department of Public Works has nearly 3,000 trash cans. (San Francisco Recreation and Parks and the Port add approximately 1,400.) Recology services the Public Works cans at least once daily, though some in high-traffic areas are emptied as many as four times a day, according to the department.

The issue is top of mind for politicians. Mayor Daniel Lurie has promised a cleaner city after an election in which street conditions were mentioned at nearly every debate and speech. Newly elected District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter, in his first piece of legislation this month, called for a hearing about trash cans and the decision-making behind their installation and removal.