“I’m incredibly honored by this opportunity to serve the city I love,” Kirschbaum said in a statement. “Having a world-class transportation system is key to San Francisco’s economic recovery, and I’m going to make sure we maintain the incredible improvements we’ve made to the Muni system, despite the SFMTA’s daunting financial challenges.”

Julie Kirschbaum, acting director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, has been named permanent director, in charge of public transit and services related to driving and parking.

San Francisco’s transit agency has chosen a new boss amid a worsening budget crisis and the possibility of major cuts to Muni service.

Kirschbaum joined the SFMTA in 2007 to lead a study on transit effectiveness. She became director of transit, a management position overseeing Muni services, in 2018.

The SFMTA, like other local agencies, faces a fiscal crisis, with a $322 million shortfall and looming service cuts. Kirschbaum said she will fight for transportation funding and hopes to rebuild trust between the agency and communities.

Former SFMTA chief Jeff Tumlin stepped down in December after serving five years under former Mayor London Breed. Over the years, Tumlin and the agency faced a torrent of criticism over major projects like the Central Subway and initiatives like bike lanes and car-free spaces.

Mayor Daniel Lurie praised Kirschbaum, saying she can deliver change for Muni riders.

“With her commitment to collaborating with residents and businesses, Julie Kirschbaum is the right leader to tackle the significant challenges facing our transportation system and bring it forward into a new era,” Lurie said in a statement.