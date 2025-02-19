The posted speed limit was 25 miles per hour, but it’s clear that doesn’t matter to many drivers.

Hiding behind an SUV parked on Fulton Street, Marta Lindsey of WalkSF pointed a speed gun at rush-hour traffic between Arguello Boulevard and Second Avenue.

That might be about to change. With the support of activists like Lindsey, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is betting that “ automated speed safety cameras ,” which will begin operating next month, will drastically change behavior on streets. “Speed cameras are going to get us back to where people take care of each other,” Lindsey said.

In practice, that’s not likely for several reasons. For starters, proponents of the cameras see them primarily as a tool for deterrence, not enforcement, pointing to precipitous drops in speeding in places where they’ve been deployed, such as New York.

In theory, given how common speeding is in a city where traffic enforcement has fallen far below historic levels, the system could quickly serve up tens of thousands of tickets, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in fines.

But even if neither of the above were true, fines for speeding would do little to solve San Francisco’s grim budget problems, since the revenue can, by law, be used only for strictly circumscribed purposes.

There’s also the fact that the system, despite its name, isn’t truly automated. While the cameras can record license plates of speeders, human participation is required to issue tickets.

How SF’s speed cameras work

Drivers who are caught speeding by the new cameras will receive warnings starting in March; fines will begin in May. According to an SFMTA study, approximately 42,210 drivers break the speed limit by 11 mph or more every day in just one of the 33 locations where the cameras will be installed, with around 7,000 more going 16 to 25 mph over the limit.

To run its network of cameras, the city has hired contractor Verra Mobility. The company, which also runs New York’s much larger network, was sued in 2020 for overbilling that city for unnecessary work, eventually settling for $1.3 million.

San Francisco plans to spend no more than $7.43 million over a six-year term, an SFMTA spokesperson said. Representatives for Verra did not respond to a request for comment.

Here is the process once a camera takes a photograph of a rear license plate: Verra Mobility staff check each image to make sure it is clear, legible, and valid before it is sent to SFMTA staff. The images are deciphered to determine where the vehicle is registered. Verra staff review the same criteria as the SFMTA. The camera only records when a speeding event occurs and automatically captures the speed and an image of the rear of the vehicle. The photo and other documentation of each event are sent to SFMTA staff for review. State law specifies that an SFMTA employee, rather than a police officer, must sign off on each violation. SFMTA staff review the photos/timestamps to determine vehicle speed and confirm that the event was a speed violation. If the event is confirmed to be a violation, the documents are sent back to the contractor for processing. The contractor prepares a Notice of Violation, including photos of the vehicle, camera location, and calibration dates, and the violation’s date and time. The warning or speeding ticket is mailed to the address associated with the vehicle’s registration within 14 days. Any driver going 11 to 15 mph over the speed limit is fined $50. The fine for going 16 to 25 mph over the limit is $100; more than 25 mph, $200; and going 100 mph or more, $500. The agency will slash fines in half for low-income drivers. For the first 60 days that the speed cameras are in use, drivers will be issued warnings. After that, drivers will be issued an initial warning, followed by fines for each violation thereafter.

“The vendor was chosen through a competitive process,” SFMTA spokesperson Michael Roccaforte said. “Verra Mobility scored the highest through this process.”

The SFMTA could hypothetically rake in as much as $2 million a day and $700 million within a year from speeding tickets, according to an analysis by The Standard.

But not every driver caught by the cameras will be ticketed, because state law says each citation must be checked by the SFMTA.

“It is not possible to issue 42,000 tickets a day,” Roccaforte said. “Based on two minutes per citation issuance, this would require the equivalent of 1,400 hours per day of staff time to review. Clearly, this is not possible. [This] would equate to 200 full-time employees to process the tickets.”

Despite the SFMTA’s deficit, which could balloon to more than $300 million by 2026, state law doesn’t allow the agency to use excess revenue to replenish funding for struggling train or bus lines.

The revenue generated from speed cameras can be used for road safety measures, such as Slow Streets or “neckdowns.” If there is leftover cash three years after collection, the money can go toward the state’s Active Transportation Program, which funds walking, biking, and other non-motorized forms of transportation.

“We’re not looking at this program to fill a funding gap,” Roccaforte told The Standard in an email. “Instead, we want drivers to slow down.”

Those restrictions may not make sense to transit riders, who are feeling frustrated with the SFMTA due to potential bus service cuts.