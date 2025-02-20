San Francisco and other local governments allow residents to appeal a property assessment using evidence of comparable sales. If successful at a hearing with the assessor’s office and an appeals board, the owner gets a property tax refund, with interest.

By their back-of-the-envelope calculations based on recent sales of similar properties, that was 40% higher than the home’s market value. This meant a tax bill thousands more than what they thought they should be paying.

When Oliver and Danielle Wang received the 2023 property tax bill for their San Francisco condo, they were aghast. The city had priced their unit in the Lumina — a glass-encased high-rise downtown — at more than $1.6 million.

They built a tool, CompFinder , that uses AI to pull up real estate “comps.” The sales prices of these comps are accepted by the city as a benchmark for fair market value. The tool asks for the size, location, and age of the property, while allowing a user to write in specific features and amenities — such as a specific view, parking availability, or a swimming pool — to get more accurate comparisons.

Professionals and commercial real estate owners have created a cottage industry navigating the complex and bureaucratic process, but the Wangs weren’t able to find a lawyer who would do it for them at a reasonable price. So, utilizing their technical expertise, they turned to AI.

For now, CompFinder results are limited to condos in San Francisco and San Jose.

While the market for single-family homes in San Francisco has remained relatively competitive, the market for downtown condos is a different story. Factors including remote work, spiking interest rates, and public safety failures have depressed the condo market from its 2021 peak.

“I’m seeing about a 10% drop in the last five years,” said Robyn Kaufman, a San Francisco broker specializing in sales of high-rise condos.

The Wangs aren’t just the developers of CompFinder; they’re users too. When it came time for their assessment hearing, the couple used the tool to triangulate a new value for their unit and find comparable sales.

“It actually was spot on to what the city adjuster gave,” Oliver said. “We were actually slightly better,” Danielle chimed in.

The adjuster offered a new value within 5% of the Wangs’ estimate and was annoyed when they decided against accepting the deal.

“He was like, ‘We’re so close, what the hell?’ But he said it under his breath,” Oliver said. The next step was going to a full hearing, where the Wangs and the assessor would present their comps at the same time.

“When we mentioned that, by the way, we built an AI tool to actually spit out our comps, and our justification, the whole hearing just kind of turned,” Oliver said. “It basically ended up turning into a 10-minute pitch.”