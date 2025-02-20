Huang’s contribution, his first for CCA, is the largest donation in the school’s history by $5 million.

Battered by budget shortfalls and declining enrollment, the San Francisco college announced Friday that it had raised $22.5 million in donations from the board, former trustees, alumni, and Bay Area arts, culture, and tech donors. The Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit created in 2007, matched that number.

California College of the Arts has received a package of donations worth $45 million, half of which came from the world’s 11th-richest man, Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

The funds arrived at a crucial moment for the school. Since the pandemic, CCA has faced declining enrollment and financial setbacks, even as a $123 million campus expansion, funded entirely by donors, opened in the fall.

CCA President David Howse announced in August that the school was facing a $20 million budget gap. In September, it laid off 23 staffers, 10% of its workforce. There were 1,848 students in 2019, versus 1,295 this school year. Howse said applications for next year are slightly down.