Food stamps for cash: Store owners, staff charged in $4M fraud scheme

“My office is committed to ensuring the integrity of public benefits: that they remain in the hands of recipients and are used for their intended purpose of providing food to needy community members,” Jenkins said in a statement.

Investigators described a common scheme in which “runners” solicited EBT cardholders in downtown and Tenderloin neighborhoods. The runners took the cards to co-conspirators at participating stores, where employees processed transactions of $100 to $300 as if the cardholder were purchasing food items. Instead, the conspirators paid the cardholder half the transaction amount and kept the remainder.