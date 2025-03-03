The SF immigrants who like Trump’s crackdown

Yet 48% of Latino men voters nationwide cast their ballots for Trump in November. In an effort to understand the nuances of how Spanish-speaking immigrants in San Francisco view his immigration crackdown, The Standard conducted street interviews with 29 people in the Mission and Visitacion Valley, SF’s Trumpiest neighborhood .

Calls to the city’s Rapid Response Network , which verifies rumored federal immigration enforcement activity, have ramped up dramatically as rumors spread on social media about Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers being spotted on Muni buses or in public parks. Some immigrants have said they’re afraid to go out or are considering returning to their home countries.

Since Donald Trump won the presidential election in November, after campaigning on promises to close the southern border and deport undocumented immigrants, San Francisco residents who were born in Latin American countries have been on edge.

Some have been here for decades, with or without legal status. Others arrived mere months ago. Many spoke only Spanish. A few asked not to have their full names published for fear of reprisal.

‘I hope those guys get deported’

Juan Carlos Romero, 58, a carpenter who moved to San Francisco from El Salvador without documentation 44 years ago, said any immigrant doing “stupid things” should be deported.

A Mission jeweler had a similar story. Edgardo Campos emigrated from El Salvador 57 years ago, when he was 10. In 2009, he was shot in the face during a robbery of his 24th Street store by men he knew.

“We all come to the U.S. for one reason and one reason only: to work,” Romero said. “Go to school, no tattoos, stay out of trouble.”

In August 2017, Romero’s nephew Abel Esquivel was shot dead on the corner of 24th Street and Van Ness Avenue by three men, all of them undocumented. While all three were convicted, two were quickly released from jail.

“I’m Latino too,” Romero said, “but if you are going to come here to drink, rob people, kill people … stay back home.”

“We need people from different countries,” Paris said. “It was OK before, [but] now it is bad.”

“In this country, we have too many people,” said Pablo Paris, a food service worker from Mexico who thinks too many immigrants were allowed to enter the U.S. under President Joe Biden. Illegal immigration hit a record high in 2022 .

While most immigrants stressed that they oppose mass deportation and that foreign-born workers are vital to the economy, some said the government has to limit immigration.

This was a common sentiment. No matter their political beliefs, most immigrants said they are here to eke out an honest living and support their families. In San Francisco, that can mean working multiple jobs in cleaning and service industries that struggle to recruit U.S.-born workers.

“I hope those guys get deported,” he said, sitting behind the counter in his 24th Street store, chains sparkling through the display glass. “Not people in the fields picking tomatoes, picking cucumbers. Most people looking for work at the unemployment office couldn’t spend eight hours in the fields.”

‘Every president has flaws’

“People come to [the U.S.] to work and don’t have other means,” Arteaga said in Spanish. “But some people come here to do bad things.”

Raúl Arteaga, who was born in El Salvador, has lived in San Francisco for 44 years.

Carol Ortiz, a Colombia-born Uber driver who has lived in the Mission for two years, said that although Trump is revoking some protections for undocumented immigrants, she respects the will of the voters.

“Everyone is just looking to get ahead,” said Alfredo Martinez, a 27-year-old bartender. “People think the world is like a candy shop, but that’s just not how it is.”

“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” Tio said. “It matters where you are going.”

Hector Tio, 63, came to San Francisco from Mexico in 1971 and has dual citizenship. He said 55% of undocumented immigrants should be deported but didn’t specify who or why.

“Trump wants to take me back to Mexico,” Diaz said. “But he cannot take me… I don’t have documents, but that’s why I pay that to an attorney.”

Pedro Diaz, a 53-year-old construction worker, said he’s noticed fewer Venezuelans out in the neighborhood since Trump took office but isn’t worried himself, since he paid an attorney $6,000 to help him get legal papers.

‘The community is scared’

“Why does he want to divide us?” asked Christopher Colindez, who was washing cars at his job while he spoke to The Standard, of Trump. “Some were born in one place and some in others, but that doesn’t mean we’re criminals.”

Some Latino immigrants who spoke with The Standard did not object to ICE crackdowns on immigrants committing violent crimes but were upset by the threat to workers. Others were not worried about the prospect of deportation.

Colindez came to San Francisco four years ago from Honduras. The 27-year-old said he wouldn’t be worried if he were to be deported, since his whole family is in Honduras, and he’s confident he could find agricultural work there.

Carlo, lounging on his moped between delivering DoorDash orders, was equally unconcerned. The Colombian native, who declined to give his last name, said he could probably get rehired at a hose factory there if he were to be deported.

“I came here out of curiosity,” he said in Spanish, explaining that he’d been interested in the Panamanian jungle. It took him five days to cross the jungle on foot, and he arrived in the United States about a year ago. Now he’s thinking about going back to Colombia.

“I had my experience here,” Carlo said. “I start working at 7 a.m. and work until 7, 8, 9 at night. I don’t eat well.”