That may not sound like much, but it contrasts greatly with liberal San Francisco, which saw just over 16% of votes go to Trump. During the 2020 presidential election, only 12.7% citywide voted for Trump. The Castro supported Vice President Kamala Harris the most, with 93% of votes cast for the vice president, according to the most recent city election data.

While these neighborhoods have leaned more Republican than the rest of the city in past presidential elections, in Visitacion Valley around 34% of voters supported Donald Trump in the presidential election — up roughly 10% from four years ago.

Voters in Visitacion Valley and Portola — the two neighborhoods that broke most strongly for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election — chalked up their support to a now-familiar litany of concerns, from immigration and inflation to questions over Kamala Harris’ experience and agenda. The two neighborhoods sit among a cluster of predominantly working-class parts of the city.

You won’t see any Trump signs, but Republican voters are easy to find in the city’s southeastern neighborhoods. And after this past election, it’s easier than ever.

“I’m looking for someone who can make our country better, compared to other countries,” 61-year-old Trump supporter Jane told The Standard from her Visitacion Valley home.

San Francisco Trump voters who spoke with The Standard declined to share their full names, either out of fear of retaliation from neighbors or due to general privacy concerns.

The trend is part of a broader national shift among working-class and immigrant voters, who have increasingly embraced the Republican Party.

For many in these neighborhoods — where support for Trump grew markedly — inflation, immigration, and crime are top concerns that drove them to vote Republican.

Jane, who works downtown as a financial analyst, said she voted for Trump because of concerns over public safety, rising prices for groceries, and health insurance. She said she didn’t know enough about Harris and felt more secure voting for Trump because he’s been president before, she said.

“I just didn’t know about Kamala before she ran for president,” Jane said. “Trump has the experience.”

The 94134 zip code, which includes both Portola and Visitacion Valley, has a median household income of $104,247, which is considered low income in San Francisco, and more than half of its residents speak Asian and Pacific Islander languages at home, according to census data.

Even though he couldn’t vote, 23-year-old green card holder Carlos Crespo said it makes sense that Trump earned more support in Visitacion Valley, pointing to how working-class immigrant households have been hit hard by inflation since the pandemic.