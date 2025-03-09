“We don’t get babysitters. … Here you’ve just got your monitor on and go upstairs and hang out with your friends,” Alex Baruch, a VP at wealth management group Fisher Investments, who lives in Unit 8, wrote on the blog. “To always know that I’ve got at least 1 to 6 friends that will be down to hang out or do whatever — that is pretty special.”

Inside the wood-shingled compound with sweeping city views, the collective was living out a millennial fantasy, replete with eight interconnected apartments across two buildings, a shared garden, and a hot tub. Their co-living utopia was home to seven couples, 11 children, and two grandparents, with all the amenities that multigenerational living can afford: built-in child care, school carpools, endless social opportunities, and a tight-knit sense of community.

In June, a 21st century urban fairy tale went viral on social media. In a since-deleted blog post published by a community startup called Live Near Friends , a happy, healthy, stylishly dressed group of San Franciscans showcased their 12,610-square-foot, multi-unit home in Ashbury Heights, acquired in 2019 for $5.3 million.

The friend group included a portfolio manager from Crosslink Capital, a managing partner from a real estate investment firm, and a jewelry designer whose earrings retail for as much as $6,000.

Their story resonated with readers. “Love this,” tweeted Turner Novak , a venture capitalist at Banana Capital. “It’s awesome having more than just your core nuclear family to lean on.” “Really cool,” responded Moses Kagan, president of Adaptive Realty, a real estate private equity firm.

“We never thought we would purchase a home in San Francisco,” wrote William Noel, 41, a partner at the Elkhorn Group. “We invited a bunch of friends to come see the building — 16 people in all — to see if we could somehow pull it off.” Afterward, according to the blog, they ordered pizza and discussed whether they could transform it into their dream home. They concluded that, yes, they could.

Today, the company is making an effort to distance itself from the collective because of an uglier back-story: In order to make room for the stylized sectionals, artful group photos, and sunlit midcentury modern rooms on display in the blog, the Ashbury Heights crew evicted 13 low-income, elderly, and disabled long-term residents.

Live Near Friends, the startup that published the “millennial commune” success story, promoted it as an exemplary model of co-living done right. The company, whose goal is to solve the “loneliness epidemic” by “making it easier to create friend enclaves,” was not involved in the planning, execution, or development of the Ashbury Heights property and is not affiliated with the residents, a spokesperson said.

‘It wasn’t just an apartment building. It was a home for us all. … I don’t know how the new owners can live with themselves.’

Many who were evicted signed nondisclosure agreements in exchange for cash settlements. Through court documents, interviews with former tenants and housing activists, and emails between tenants and public officials acquired through public records requests, The Standard was able to piece together the story of what happened when one group’s San Francisco housing dream came at the cost of another’s.

Employing the Ellis Act — a 1985 state law that gives landlords permission to evict tenants if the property is permanently removed from the rental market — the compound’s new owners forced long-term residents out of their homes and disbanded a community that former tenants say was already thriving in the building.

DiBenedetto paid $2,470 a month for her two-bedroom, two-bath unit, while some of the elderly tenants paid nearly 70% below market value, according to the rent board. “It wasn’t just an apartment building. It was a home for us all,” Payne-Johnson said.

The first time he met Carol DiBenedetto, 61, a climate strategist who had lived in Unit 2 since 2004, she invited him and the rest of the building’s residents to her annual Chinese New Year party. Payne-Johnson responded in kind, fetching groceries for neighbors with mobility issues and helping with small repairs. By 2019, he was paying $4,231 a month, according to rent board documents — one of the few tenants paying close to market rate.

Dunham, whose story was recounted by another tenant, watched generations of neighbors come and go. When Jesse Payne-Johnson moved into Unit 3 in 2015, Dunham playfully called him a “young ’un.” Payne-Johnson, 41, a partner at law firm Scale LLP, recalled this fondly, explaining that he chose the building for its tight-knit community. Unlike other residents, Payne-Johnson did not accept a settlement or sign an NDA, and was able to speak with The Standard directly. He said residents looked out for one another, hosted coffee catch-ups, and celebrated birthdays together.

In 1977, at 36, Dave Dunham became the first tenant to live at the newly completed multi-unit building in Ashbury Heights. (The Standard is not revealing the address of the home in order to protect the current owners’ privacy.) Dunham’s three-bedroom, three-bath apartment boasted vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and a wet bar. His unit was subject to rent control; by 2018 — 42 years after he moved in — the rent had climbed to $2,400.99 per month, which housing activists who assisted him say was covered by his retirement payments.

When the listing went live, panic swept through the building, Payne-Johnson remembers. “Residents were stressing out. People didn’t know what to do,” he said.

“Pictures do not do this property justice,” boasted the listing. “This property represents a true pride of ownership asset that will attract a high-end tenant and command top of the market rents.”

In 2018, the tenants of the Ashbury Heights building learned that Trinity Management, founded by the late Angelo Sangiacomo — one of San Francisco’s largest landlords, with a history of tenant evictions — had listed the building for sale at $6.3 million.

In a city where the median home price hovers around $1.2 million and 65% of residents are renters, the power imbalance between landlords and renters is seismic. Between 2018 and 2024, more than 565 rent-controlled units were removed from the market under the Ellis Act, according to government records, and countless more were pushed out through quiet buyouts that shielded the stories from public view, according to housing attorneys and anti-eviction advocates. According to SF Rent Board data, 797 eviction notices were filed between March 2023 and Feb 2024, a total that includes some but not all evictions for nonpayment of rent.

“The tenants were doing all the right things,” said Juan Diego Castro, the national partnerships director at MEDA, who consulted with DiBenedetto. “They were apprehensive but hopeful.”

“We are under the gun re: timing, if we are to save our building’s residents from eviction,” she wrote in an April 2019 email to Mandelman. “We urgently need to fast-track this process to prevent our rent-controlled building sell-out and eviction of long-term tenants to ‘market-rate buyers.’”

DiBenedetto was particularly determined to stay in her home, according to Payne-Johnson and housing activists who assisted her efforts to avoid eviction. (On the advice of her lawyers, DiBenedetto declined to comment for this story.) She sought advice from District 8 supervisor Rafael Mandelman and the Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA), pleading with them to intercede on the tenants’ behalf.

“We do not believe these ‘socially conscious’ Millennials realize they’d be evicting long-time, protected, disabled, and rent-controlled tenants,” DiBenedetto emailed Mandelman again on April 2, 2019.

Soon, prospective buyers began arriving for viewings. “We put signs up in each unit that said, this is a community of people, some who have been here for decades. … We don’t think you should buy this building,” said Payne-Johnson. The hope was that buyers would realize who they were displacing and reevaluate.

While the Ashbury Heights renters’ circumstances were not unusual, Castro said, their mobilization was. DiBenedetto asked Mandelman via email about the Small Sites Program, designed to protect vulnerable tenants by converting rental units to permanent affordable housing. She also researched San Francisco’s Community Opportunity to Purchase Act , which allows tenants the first chance to buy, before a property is offered to outside parties.

The signs didn’t change the buyers’ minds. In May 2019, Trinity signed the deeds over to an LLC created by the friend group, a transaction that was mentioned in the viral blog post. The purchase price of $5.35 million was nearly $1 million less than the list price, which was likely due to the inconvenience of seven out of eight apartments being occupied by renters, according to realtors who specialized in nearby home sales.

In June 2019, the new owners sent every tenant a softly worded notice by email and letter. “We are a group of eight couples who have known each other for years. … We purchased this building so that we could move into the units and live together in San Francisco (a city we’ve lived in and loved for 10+ years) to raise our families,” it read. “We are prepared and intend to remove the building from the rental market under the Ellis Act.” They said they would first offer voluntary buyouts.

Residents were in tears — anxious, panicked, some fearing homelessness. “It was a terrible day,” Payne-Johnson recalled of receiving the email.

The email from the new owners troubled Lisa Zahner, a Bay Area real estate agent who specializes in residential, multifamily, and investment properties, and who has no connection to the Ashbury Heights property. “I understand their desire to move into a building together, but the tenants have been there a long time, and it’s their home,” she said. “If you’re buying a building with tenants, you need to be comfortable having those tenants.”