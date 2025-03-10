As a 63-year-old cancer survivor, she knew enough to err on the safe side. So, on her nurse’s advice to go to the hospital where she’d been treated by oncologists, she drove from her home in El Cerrito over the Bay Bridge and through San Francisco to the emergency department at UCSF Parnassus in the Inner Sunset.

“I put my foot on the floor, and it felt weird — like my brain wasn’t telling my foot what was happening,” Marisa recounted.

Seven hours passed before they moved her from the lobby to a bed with only a curtain separating her from the packed corridor. Night turned to morning. Thirteen hours.

By that point, “my balance is getting worse,” said Marisa, who asked to go by just her middle name for privacy. “I use one of those metal walkers, trying to move and up and down the hallway, thinking, ‘I’d better use it or lose it.’”

She talked to her wife, who was at home with their two young daughters — they planned to visit once she got admitted. Marisa shuffled to a courtyard to breathe some fresh air. The numbness in her left leg spread to her right. After 28 hours, she was whisked away for an MRI.

By the end of Feb. 8, her second day in the emergency wing, she was immobilized in a hallway bustling with nurses rushing to tend to dozens of patients. She summoned the effort to stand, if only to prove that she could. It was the last time she ever did. A nurse guided her back to the bed and set an alarm to prevent her from trying to get up.

“I’m more trapped,” Marisa said, sobbing. “I’m more paralyzed, I’m trying to keep in contact with my community, and I’m laying there in this corridor with no results back from my fucking tests.”

Another day slipped by, until at 11 p.m. on Feb. 9, she was ushered into a spacious room of her own on the seventh floor.