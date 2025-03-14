Man charged with murder in SoMa hotel throat slashing

Sergii Sakhno, 37, allegedly cut the victim’s throat twice, severing major arteries, veins, the trachea, and the spine. Sakhno then tried to clean up the mess with bleach, according to prosecutors.

The killing occurred the afternoon of Oct. 30, in a room in a hotel near the corner of Mission and Seventh streets. San Francisco Police Department officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person, a strong odor of bleach, and a ransacked room, according to court documents. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found on the bathroom floor with legs partially in the shower.