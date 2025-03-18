America, the broken? Richard Misrach captures the country’s splendor and scars

Misrach has photographed the U.S. at its most beautiful and its most broken. When it comes to disaster photography, he often waits decades before allowing his images to be seen: Though he photographed the devastating 1991 fires in Oakland, he waited 20 years to share them with the world. His photos of the aftereffects of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 haven’t been published yet. “I just give myself a span of 20 years, where we have a little distance, so it’s not so raw for people that are trying to recover from it,” he explained. “Having that distance makes a difference.”