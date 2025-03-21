Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

The Mission’s new hot spot is a ‘wine tavern’ where almost every glass is under $15

Big Finish aims to do for wine what its predecessor, The Monk’s Kettle, did for beer.

A man in a checkered shirt is smiling while pouring a drink from a tap behind a bar. Glassware is neatly stacked above, and pink flowers are nearby.
Adam Manson, owner and operator of the recently-opened Big Finish Wine Tavern, fills a glass at the Mission District bar. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Welcome to Swig City, where we point you toward don’t-miss cocktails at some of the best bars, restaurants, and clubs in the city. Cheers!

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover — but how about judging a bar by what’s playing on its TVs?

In the case of Big Finish — a self-described “wine tavern” that opened this week in the Mission space formerly occupied by craft-beer mecca The Monk’s Kettle — that would be a lot of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Owner Adam Manson is a Trekkie. Like Captain Kirk, he was born in Iowa. He attended space camp in Florida and attained the rank of shuttle commander. He even built out the bar’s restrooms to play “Star Trek” music, with hand-washing signs printed in English, Spanish, and Klingon. Like, legit Klingon.

“The Klingons wouldn’t say, ‘Please wash your hands,’” Manson said. “They would say, ‘Those who do not wash hands have no honor’ or something.” 

A group of people are sitting around a wooden table in a warmly-lit restaurant. They're smiling, talking, and appear to be enjoying their drinks.
Big Finish employee Keith Jarvis, right, helps patrons at the bar. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

But Big Finish isn’t merely a hangout for the pointy-eared, live-long-and-prosper crowd. It’s a neighborhood spot that aspires to do for wine what The Monk’s Kettle did for beer: Offer a huge variety of it at an approachable price point, and pair it with top-tier pub fare, like smoked trout dip, egg-salad toast, chile-dusted swordfish, and pappardelle with braised pork shoulder. And it repurposes the temperature-control system The Monk’s Kettle used for beer and left behind when it decamped for the East Bay. Upstairs, old-school touches can be found here and there, as in the bowl of branded matchboxes and the wine-cork pattern appliquéd to the windowpanes.

A stainless steel soap dispenser is mounted on a wall under a sign instructing employees to wash hands before returning to work, written in English and Spanish.
The trilingual restroom sign urging people to wash their hands includes a Klingon translation. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

There are 48 pours on tap, grouped by intensity from “bubbly finish” to “crisp finish” straight through to “big finish.” Notably, well over two-thirds are in the $10-$14 range, a deliberate decision made by  Manson after he and his wife ate out one night and encountered too many $20 glasses of wine and $21 martinis.

“I just looked at her and said, ‘I think there’s going to be, like, a consumer revolt here in the next few years,’” he recalled. “Let me see if I can get ahead of this.”

While many wine bars settle for tinned fish, Big Finish's kitchen puts out a full menu. | Source: Morgan Ellis

The resulting wine list is thoughtful and demystified, with a healthy percentage of the world’s viticultural regions represented. Under “medium finish” whites, there’s a peachy, minerally La Caña albariño for $14, while under “juicy finish” reds, Manson is pouring a new favorite, a cherry-bright Bocale sangiovese blend for $15. (It plays nicely with the fennel-apple slaw atop the $27 pork chop.)

He is adamant that Big Finish is not a wine bar but a wine tavern. Why? For one, the term “wine bar” has grown so elastic as to become almost meaningless, he said, encompassing restaurants with full kitchens as well as cafes that offer little to nibble on besides cheese and crackers. Offering more substantial food options, as Big Finish does, is also a shrewd business decision, an investment in the hope that people will sit longer and maybe order a second or third glass.

A plate of mixed salad with a variety of greens sits on a wooden table. Beside it are a bowl of creamy dip and a dish of round crackers. A glass of white wine is also present.
Mixed chicory salad comes with radishes, fennel, dill, and a parmesan-anchovy dressing that's light on the anchovies. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A delicious meal featuring grilled meat on creamy mashed potatoes with sauce, topped with sliced vegetables, accompanied by a cocktail and a glass of white wine.
A pork chop with "whipped taters," fennel-apple slaw, and Dijon molasses is among the heartier entrees. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Manson, who has worked at Zeitgeist and owned wine bars in Washington, D.C., cites nearby 20 Spot as his polestar. At that intimate neighborhood staple, a former record store, you won’t get a “lecture about biodynamic processes or how many hectares of land the owner has,” he said. “It’s just a great vibe in a great location.”

He took that commitment to approachability and ran with it. To that end, Big Finish doesn’t serve wine exclusively. There are half a dozen beers, plus the odd cider and hard kombucha, as well as low-ABV cocktails, including a riff on the espresso martini made with cold-brew coffee concentrate. It’s called “Undiscovered Country” — another “Star Trek” reference, but a call to adventure, too. 

Off Menu newsletter logo

Are you a foodie?

Get our editors’ top restaurant picks, access to tough reservations, heads-up on new pop-ups, and more in our Off Menu weekly newsletter.

Website
Big Finish
Address
3141 16th St., Mission

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BarsFood & DrinkMission DistrictSwig CityWine