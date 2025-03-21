But Big Finish isn’t merely a hangout for the pointy-eared, live-long-and-prosper crowd. It’s a neighborhood spot that aspires to do for wine what The Monk’s Kettle did for beer: Offer a huge variety of it at an approachable price point, and pair it with top-tier pub fare, like smoked trout dip, egg-salad toast, chile-dusted swordfish, and pappardelle with braised pork shoulder. And it repurposes the temperature-control system The Monk’s Kettle used for beer and left behind when it decamped for the East Bay. Upstairs, old-school touches can be found here and there, as in the bowl of branded matchboxes and the wine-cork pattern appliquéd to the windowpanes.