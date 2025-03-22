Trump tariffs target the Bay Area’s most adorable hobby

“The sun’s out, and my seasonal depression is melting away,” said Aleya Samaniego, an organizer of the toy-and-trinket meetup, which takes place around the Bay Area a few times a year. “The collectors are defrosting.”

Serena Zhu, 27, was carrying eight minifigurines in a tote bag, each slotted lovingly into its own little sleeve. To the uninitiated, these Sonny Angels look like the kind of thing a kid would get in a Happy Meal. But in fact, Zhu’s rarities are worth nearly $1,000. At a recent meetup of collectors in Berkeley’s Willard Park, other enthusiasts oohed and ahhed over her collection.

The hobbyists first began panicking in February, when the U.S. Postal Service briefly suspended accepting packages from China, according to Lala Tadios, 27, founder of Gachapon Pals, a Bay Area artist collective that co-organized the meetup. Alarmed collectors flooded Reddit and Discord, wondering if their precious “blind boxes” — the mystery packages containing one of a variety of figurines — would make the journey home.

These earnest, toy-loving young adults — collectors of Sonny Angels and little green creatures called Smiskis, among other figurines made by Dreams Inc. — are the last people who expected to have politics intrude on their lifestyle. And yet, in the year 2025, even a harmless toy-collecting hobby is at the whim of chaotic national affairs.

Then, on March 1, Dreams, the Japanese brand that manufactures its ultra-popular figurines in China, increased prices by $1.25, to $11.25. This was in anticipation of the Trump administration’s increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%, which went into effect a few days later.

In the past few years, it’s become common to see groups of friends huddled around a Japantown shop, shaking mystery packages in an attempt to predict which figurine they’re going to pull. Many retailers limit customers to one or two blind boxes. Stonestown Galleria’s Pop Mart store is often packed, and its Robo Shop vending machines are rarely without a line. In other local toy shops — some authorized retailers, others not — Pop Mart and Dreams figurines are frequently sold out.

That might not seem like a lot, but collectors buy the figurines in bulk, then trade and resell them. Almost 80% of toys sold in the U.S. are manufactured in China, and trade group The Toy Association expects prices to increase by 15% to 20%.

At the meetup, friends who had hoped to bond over their favorite naked baby figurine or Smiski found themselves worrying about what the tariffs will reap for their cute plastic obsessions. “It definitely makes me think twice,” Zhu said about continuing to amass Dreams goods.

The anxiety ties into greater economic trends and concerns as the Trump administration’s policies rock the economy. Electronics, including computers and phones, could see an 11% price jump, according to a Joint Economic Committee report. An Intuit Credit Karma report found that 51% of Americans, especially Gen Z and millennials, have changed their spending habits in anticipation of tariffs.

To these collectors, it can feel like a tax on joy. They are stressed about how the tariffs will affect their other coping mechanisms, too, from collecting trading cards and vinyl albums to the price of baking.