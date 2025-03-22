Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Trump tariffs target the Bay Area’s most adorable hobby

Their hobby couldn't be less political, yet these collectors find themselves weirdly caught in the crosshairs of a trade war.

A person wearing sunglasses lies on grass, surrounded by various small plush dolls. The dolls are dressed in different colorful outfits and are arranged in a circle.
Trinket influencer Aleya Samaniego says recent markups are making her reconsider how she shops. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard
By Ella Chakarian

Serena Zhu, 27, was carrying eight minifigurines in a tote bag, each slotted lovingly into its own little sleeve. To the uninitiated, these Sonny Angels look like the kind of thing a kid would get in a Happy Meal. But in fact, Zhu’s rarities are worth nearly $1,000. At a recent meetup of collectors in Berkeley’s Willard Park, other enthusiasts oohed and ahhed over her collection. 

“The sun’s out, and my seasonal depression is melting away,” said Aleya Samaniego, an organizer of the toy-and-trinket meetup, which takes place around the Bay Area a few times a year. “The collectors are defrosting.” 

Yet a cloud of worry hung over the crowd — a cloud in the shape of Donald Trump. 

The image shows various small figurines, including ones with animal hats, and colorful unicorns on a striped cloth. There's sushi and a sticker pack nearby.
Serena Zhu's Sonny Angel collection consists of limited-edition designs, some worth up to $200. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard

These earnest, toy-loving young adults — collectors of Sonny Angels and little green creatures called Smiskis, among other figurines made by Dreams Inc. — are the last people who expected to have politics intrude on their lifestyle. And yet, in the year 2025, even a harmless toy-collecting hobby is at the whim of chaotic national affairs.

The hobbyists first began panicking in February, when the U.S. Postal Service briefly suspended accepting packages from China, according to Lala Tadios, 27, founder of Gachapon Pals, a Bay Area artist collective that co-organized the meetup. Alarmed collectors flooded Reddit and Discord, wondering if their precious “blind boxes” — the mystery packages containing one of a variety of figurines — would make the journey home.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Then, on March 1, Dreams, the Japanese brand that manufactures its ultra-popular figurines in China, increased prices by $1.25, to $11.25. This was in anticipation of the Trump administration’s increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%, which went into effect a few days later. 

Related

The image shows items with prices: a $7.99 beer, a $3 avocado, a $19.95 bottle, a 35¢ lime, an 8¢ shot, a 20¢ chili, and a $9.99 bottle on an orange grid background.
Trump tariffs will hit SF where it hurts: Margs and guac
A man in a black puffer jacket stands next to a tall metal fence, holding it with one hand. The background shows a street and buildings in daylight.
The SF immigrants who like Trump’s crackdown
The image shows mirrored profiles of an older man facing small stylized buildings in the center, all in an orange tint.
Trump’s cuts are poised to make San Francisco’s homeless problem even worse

That might not seem like a lot, but collectors buy the figurines in bulk, then trade and resell them. Almost 80% of toys sold in the U.S. are manufactured in China, and trade group The Toy Association expects prices to increase by 15% to 20%. 

In the past few years, it’s become common to see groups of friends huddled around a Japantown shop, shaking mystery packages in an attempt to predict which figurine they’re going to pull. Many retailers limit customers to one or two blind boxes. Stonestown Galleria’s Pop Mart store is often packed, and its Robo Shop vending machines are rarely without a line. In other local toy shops — some authorized retailers, others not — Pop Mart and Dreams figurines are frequently sold out. 

A person wearing jeans and a light sweater holds two small figurines. They have heart tattoos on their forearm and an open bag with more figurines visible.
A collector shows off Sonny Angel keychains. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard

At the meetup, friends who had hoped to bond over their favorite naked baby figurine or Smiski found themselves worrying about what the tariffs will reap for their cute plastic obsessions. “It definitely makes me think twice,” Zhu said about continuing to amass Dreams goods. 

The anxiety ties into greater economic trends and concerns as the Trump administration’s policies rock the economy. Electronics, including computers and phones, could see an 11% price jump, according to a Joint Economic Committee report. An Intuit Credit Karma report found that 51% of Americans, especially Gen Z and millennials, have changed their spending habits in anticipation of tariffs. 

To these collectors, it can feel like a tax on joy. They are stressed about how the tariffs will affect their other coping mechanisms, too, from collecting trading cards and vinyl albums to the price of baking.

“We’re seeing the effects happening right in front of us,” said Samaniego, who is something of a trinket celebrity to her 74,000 Instagram followers. “I kind of don’t want to buy a blind box for $1.50 more than it was last month.” But blind boxes that contain mystery figurines are a huge part of the hobby, incentivizing people to buy more in search of specific toys. If tariffs continue to hike up prices, Samaniego said, collectors will prefer to buy and trade at meetups rather than test their luck with blind boxes online.

A smiling person in sunglasses holds a plush toy dressed in a Sacramento Kings jersey, along with a phone in a green case featuring a small green figure.
Samaniego with a Monchhichi and a Smiski, popular collectibles made in China. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard

For a hobby that offers an escape from the real world — a 3-inch Sonny Angel cherub is meant to “make you smile” — the intrusion of geopolitics is a total bummer.

“Sonny Angel is anything but political,” said Alan Buff, vice president of Dreams USA. “He is the most apolitical thing that you can ever imagine. … We would be really disappointed if politics entered the world of Sonny Angel. That’s not what we’re about.”

But, he said, “the tariffs absolutely impact our cost structure.” 

Under the first Trump administration, the toy industry was mostly exempt from tariffs. This time around, everyone is feeling the hit. 

“The recent tariffs [are] a really direct and stinging increase, because it’s a flat rate,” said Buff. “We raised prices on March 1 with the understanding that there was going to be a 10% tariff. By the time we implemented the price increase, the tariff was doubled to 20%, and we have no idea where tariffs on Chinese product are going.”

Two women stand back-to-back, smiling outdoors. They're each holding bags adorned with various cute plush charms, and one wears a knit hat with decorative pins.
Collectors Flo Cadiz and Precious Bautista came to a meetup with their favorite keychains in tow. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard

Anthony Ramos, 26, said the price increases are making him think twice about purchasing blind boxes directly from the Dreams website. He plans to buy a highly anticipated new series of figurines secondhand.

However, resellers who buy up figurines in bulk have been known to list them at higher prices, a subject that makes collectors audibly aggravated. “It works hand in hand,” said Ramos. “If the tariffs increase the base price, then the reseller prices can also go up.”

As the young collectors, dressed with ribbons in their hair and pastel dresses meant to match their caricatures, stressed over international trade policies, the meetup in the park was a stark reminder that these days, nowhere, and no one, is free from the reach of politics. Not even Sonny Angel.

Ella Chakarian can be reached at echakarian@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ChinaCultureDonald TrumpPoliticsPoliticsShopping