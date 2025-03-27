Ezra Klein groupies turn out in abundance for a night of hot wonk action

“I loooove Ezra,” gushed house manager Dana Dawson of the 40-year-old New York Times journalist, whose weekly opinion podcast has earned him a devoted, almost ravenous following among highly educated, centrist Democrats. The California native returned to his former home this week for two sold-out City Arts shows to promote his and co-author Derek Thompson’s new book “Abundance,” which is being billed as a solution to the Democratic malaise that settled in after Donald Trump’s second victory.

It was an especially special event for Dawson, who is usually an usher but was bumped up to house manager for the night because her colleague was on vacation. “It was my big thrill,” she said of greeting Klein and Thompson as they entered earlier that evening. “He’s only 40 years old, and he can take in twice as much as most people,” she said of Klein, whose podcast she listens to weekly. “I feel like he does the work for me.”