A menu from the retreat shows that offerings included swordfish, Spanish octopus, and Duroc pork cutlets. Employees who attended the retreat recalled Ellis and her top executives reveling in the moment as they extinguished multiple bottles of wine, despite the meal being listed as a work event.

The group — led by its executive director, Kimberly Ellis, a once-rising star in California progressive politics who was suspended from her job last week — kicked off the two-day work retreat by discussing budgets, trainings, and its upcoming “Shift Happens” policy summit, according to an agenda obtained by The Standard. Later that night, the group gathered for a working dinner at Stella, a restaurant that receives high marks for its “soulful eats.”

Back in October 2023, employees in San Francisco’s Department on the Status of Women made a nearly four-hour trek to Gravity Haus, a resort in Truckee that bills itself as a “storied California playland” due to its amenities and proximity to Tahoe’s ski slopes. It was an unusual sojourn for the small department, which now has just eight employees after experiencing significant staff turnover in the last several years.

An inspection of contracts shows that between 2022 and 2024, the Department on the Status of Women paid almost $85,000 to Harbridge, whom Ellis described on social media as a “ dear friend .” The two had known each other for years, collaborating during Ellis’ time at Emerge California, a women’s political incubator Ellis led. Harbridge also backed Ellis’ contentious bid for California Democratic chair in 2017 when she lost, initially refused to concede, and alleged vote tampering .

Christina Harbridge, a longtime political ally of Ellis’ who runs a behavioral coaching company called Allegory, Inc. , also attended the mountain resort retreat. Multiple employees said they had “weird” interactions with Harbridge, who quietly took notes while sitting in the corner during meetings and conducted one-on-one sessions with staff. Even stranger, some staffers recalled being told to personally pay for hotel room incidentals because Harbridge was picking up the cost of the rooms. Sources familiar with the city’s contracting process described this as highly unusual.

The Truckee retreat appears to be part of a pattern of Ellis steering city funds to friends and allies and boosting her own career as a political consultant.

The grants for Allegory were billed as trainings, but employees said Ellis and Harbridge — the latter of whom specializes in “natural physiology ” and conducted another city staff training where staff molded figures out of a clay-like substance — never followed up with any reports or insights to be shared with employees.

Interviews with almost a dozen former employees of the Department on the Status of Women — which was established in 1994 with the mission of protecting and advancing the equitable treatment of women and girls in the city — suggested that under Ellis’ leadership, staffers who raised questions about department operations were punished and marked for dismissal. The effect, according to those ex-employees, was to instill a culture of fear and blind loyalty, allowing Ellis to potentially abuse the agency’s contracting processes by giving taxpayer money to close associates.

The department’s budget totaled $11.7 million last year, roughly $10 million of which was allocated for outside grants. According to former staffers, Ellis’ tenure was marked by a startling amount of turnover at the small department combined with lax oversight of spending. City officials did not provide records to The Standard about the cost of the Truckee event and other contracts by deadline.

“That was such a colossal waste of time,” one former employee said of the retreat. Another former staffer said they were confused as to why they even left the city: “We were just in a conference room doing the same meeting we could do in San Francisco. There was no reason for us going all the way there.”

Ellis and Harbridge did not respond to requests for comment.