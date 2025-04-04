A kicking battle? More targets for Kittle? What we just learned about next season’s 49ers

Here’s what we learned about the 49ers at the coaches’ breakfast — and over the course of two days in South Florida.

But early Tuesday morning, Kyle Shanahan fought through the fatigue to deliver an insightful media session. He made it into the cramped media tent on the grounds of The Breakers, Palm Beach’s iconic supercentenarian resort hotel. And as reporters hovered around his table, the 49ers coach delivered what’s typically his longest interview of the year.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The NFC coaches’ breakfast at the NFL’s annual spring owners meeting is never a comfortable event. It starts at 7:45, which may not seem excessively painful — until one factors in West Coasters’ three-hour jet lag and considers that the league’s annual cocktail reception runs late into the prior night.

Less pass blocking, more pass catching for Kittle

Shanahan is intent on extending Kittle’s window for prolific production. That was part of the thinking last month when the 49ers signed free agent tight end Luke Farrell to a deal worth about $5.4 million annually.

George Kittle may turn 32 this season, but the 49ers have every reason to believe he’s still in the midst of his prime. That’s why they’re working to extend his contract this offseason. The tight end caught eight touchdowns in 2024, the most he’s ever logged in conjunction with a 1,000-yard season.

“I think [the second tight end spot is] one of the critical things in running the ball to balance out the two sides of the formation,” Shanahan said. “When you have a threat to go to defensive end on both sides of the ball, it’s a big deal.”

There’s also the issue of run blocking. The 49ers took severe tumbles in ground game efficiency last season after losing Kittle’s sidekick, Charlie Woerner, to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Shanahan thinks Farrell will help the 49ers pick up the slack.

Kittle was asked to pass block 58 times last season. That’s 58 possible routes he didn’t run. Since he averaged 2.62 receiving yards per route run in 2024, simple math suggests that 49ers left 152 Kittle receiving yards on the table.

“Kittle is really good in pass protection, but you don’t always want to use a guy in pass protection who’s really good running routes,” Shanahan said. “So having another tight end with the length to block defensive ends is important so you can double team inside guys with an O-line and get someone like Kittle out on routes.”

Shanahan likes his center more than outsiders seem to

Brendel’s Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade registered in the 39th percentile among centers. His run-blocking grade was better, scoring in the 69th percentile. And the 49ers’ offensive line, though it did actually improve from 2023 to 2024, was far from an exemplary unit statistically.

“I thought Jake played well,” Shanahan said. “When you study centers throughout the league and things like that and you watch all these guys, I think Jake’s up there when it comes to his pass protection. I think Jake does protection as good as anyone in this league. I think he’s always been a very good run player for us, too. I think Jake’s played at a pretty high level. I think our whole line has.”

One more O-line note: It appears that the 49ers now consider Spencer Burford a tackle, although the fourth-year man — who started in 2022 and 2023 at right guard — can still help out on the interior. Burford finished 2024 playing left tackle.

Brendel, 32, is under contract for two more seasons. Perhaps he can shepherd a youngster into the mix. But unless the 49ers pick someone like North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel early in the draft, it doesn’t appear that Brendel’s starting job is in jeopardy. Shanahan even indicated that Brendel’s backup, Matt Hennessy, will be a more serious competitor for the starting spot at left guard than center.

That said, Shanahan’s appraisal remains conspicuously complimentary. And the 49ers, starting with general manager John Lynch’s comments on Monday , have made it clear that they’re interested in upgrading their O-line with some of their 11 picks during this draft. It’s just impossible to know who’ll be available for the 49ers when it comes their turn to pick.

Pass- and run-blocking grades aren’t the end-all, be-all for evaluating linemen — especially when it comes to centers, who are tasked with identifying safety rotations and setting protections for the entire line. Shanahan obviously appreciates Brendel’s cerebral contributions, even though the center seems to have become a punching bag for frustrated fans clamoring for change.

Operative question: Can the 49ers field a healthy 1-2 RB punch?

Shanahan would’ve liked to have kept Jordan Mason, whom the 49ers traded to the Minnesota Vikings, but knew that doing so would be prohibitively expensive. Mason had been set to make at least $5.3 million on the second-round restricted free agent tender, and the 49ers will likely look to add a third running back at less than 20 percent of that cost.

Although Mason ran very well before suffering a season-ending high-ankle sprain, he wasn’t nearly as efficient as Christian McCaffrey and rookie Isaac Guerendo in the receiving game.

A common refrain from 49ers’ leadership in Palm Beach: If McCaffrey is healthy in 2025, they expect a successful season even while renovating their defense — because a healthy McCaffrey means a potent offense. Guerendo’s emergence as a dual-threat back can help keep McCaffrey fresh.

“I was impressed with how tough [Guerendo] competed, how hard he ran,” Shanahan said. “I think he ran harder as the year went on, which is a really good sign for guys. Because if you run less hard as the year goes on, you’re probably not going to be running too much in the future. I was impressed with the mentality he had.