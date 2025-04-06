Over the last decade, the energetic Sigua — who has a penchant for baggy jeans and unique snapbacks — turned his hobby into a side hustle, and now, an indispensable shop for debonair dudes with money to burn. His inventory of clothing and accessories is both timeless and of the moment. He can wax poetic on the origins of trends hailing from Japan or the rural Midwest. He can spot from three racks away the stitching patterns that indicate a certain decade. He knows denim like a river knows its banks.

The collection that celebrities fly from around the world to see started just a few blocks from Sigua’s Valencia Street shop. He grew up in the Excelsior, where nothing mattered to style-conscious teens more than getting their hands on a satin Starter jacket. In the late 1980s and early ’90s, those shimmering jackets, emblazoned with the colors and logos of professional sports franchises, cost north of $100. They were so pricey, in fact, that it was not uncommon to get jumped (or even killed) for your piece. Sigua’s brother was mugged for his. So the future vintage hound never got one.