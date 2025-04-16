Kawakami: Steph Curry got what he wanted — meaningful basketball once again

The most meaningful player in franchise history slammed his hands together once, twice, then shouted into the air. It almost looked like he was angry. It definitely looked like he was acknowledging all that was almost lost in this moment, this season, this twilight stage of a dynasty.



This wasn’t a celebration for Stephen Curry on Tuesday, when Chase Center roared after the Warriors finally clinched a spot in the first round of the playoffs with a play-in victory over Memphis. It was a release. It was a gasp and it was a catharsis as the final buzzer sounded.



The Warriors found a way to play meaningful basketball again. It starts Sunday in Houston. Curry will be there, with fellow future Hall of Famers Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler alongside him. This season still matters. The Curry era still matters.



But none of this was certain only a few months ago, when the Warriors were stumbling around the .500 mark. It actually wasn’t so certain even for a few minutes in the third quarter on Tuesday, when the Warriors kicked away a 20-point lead and were in jeopardy of a loss that would’ve sent them to an exhausting do-or-die play-in game on Friday.



They survived. Curry, who scored the Warriors’ final 10 points, absorbed it and, at last, exulted. The Warriors are officially the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed, which doesn’t seem so glorious for a team that won four championships in the last 11 years — but at least they’re still playing.



“You appreciate the moments,” Curry said late Tuesday. “That’s why we’ve been talking about this game for the last two months, how important it is to play meaningful games. And now we have a series that’s going to be full of meaningful ones.”



The Warriors are the betting favorites but assuredly won’t have an easy time against the No. 2 seed Rockets, a young and incredibly athletic team that came to Chase last week and spun the Warriors in circles. The Warriors might look very, very old in this series.



But they’ve got Curry, Draymond, and Steve Kerr, who’ve won more than their share of tricky playoff chess matches. And now they’ve got Butler, who changed the season when he arrived via trade in February. So yes, Curry was determined not to let this chance pass by. Yes, he was on top of his teammates on this night, even Draymond.



“It was even more special for me to see because when I shot that three in the corner [a miss with 2:48 left], he very nicely told me that it wasn’t time for me to shoot,” Draymond said with a smile.