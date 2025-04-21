JPMorgan increased its presence in San Francisco nearly overnight when it acquired First Republic Bank after its collapse in 2023. But that came in the context of the company’s broader move to reduce its portfolio in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Case in point, the bank touted 125,000 square feet that it plans to “maintain” at One Front Street, a 38-story office tower in the Financial District that previously served as the headquarters of First Republic. That represents an approximate 50% reduction from the space it previously leased at the property and nearly twice the newly announced lease footprint at Mission Street.