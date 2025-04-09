Other landlords, even in some of the city’s most prestigious corridors , were offering $175 to $250 per square foot in tenant improvement allowances, according to brokers.

The firm took its first tour of the Transamerica Pyramid last April, sources say, and found itself returning to the property repeatedly over other listings. Even though New York developer Michael Shvo’s building was still a construction site, Morgan Lewis got an offer it couldn’t refuse: seven floors, totaling 123,000 square feet, and a promise from the landlord to spend upwards of $350 per square foot on renovations and other concessions.

For more than two decades, the international law firm Morgan Lewis called One Market Plaza its home in San Francisco. The property, which features two office towers flanked by a historical annex, sits at the terminus of Market Street, with unobstructed views of the Embarcadero waterfront and Bay Bridge. But despite the top-tier location, Morgan Lewis began searching for a new home in 2023, with less than three years left on its lease.

Morgan Lewis signed a 20-year lease at the Transamerica Pyramid last month. A spokesperson said the firm intends to move in the first quarter of 2026. When it does, it will vacate its seven floors, totaling 149,000 square feet, at One Market Plaza.

One trophy building wins at the expense of another — that’s often how it goes in the zero-sum game of San Francisco real estate. But since the pandemic, with fewer tenants circling a number of increasingly desperate properties, the contrast is starker than ever. Landlords who saw office tenants embrace remote work are left with a string of vacancies that have tarnished their buildings’ reputation among companies and lenders, who see them as “ expired ” assets, as Shvo has put it.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

He added that the office renovations will be heavily focused on “collaboration, ergonomics, light penetration, flexibility, and health and wellness.”

“Our view is that it’s not just an office,” said Brent Hawkins, managing partner of Morgan Lewis’ San Francisco office. “The [Transamerica Pyramid] puts us at the heart of one of San Francisco’s most dynamic neighborhoods.”

Leasing momentum at the building was once so strong that the ownership group executed a $975 million loan for the property in 2014. But the bill came due at the worst possible time .

When Paramount Group partnered with investment firm Blackstone to purchase One Market Plaza in 2007, it was the envy of the city’s office market and commanded top rents. Paramount paid $720 million for a 50% stake.

Five of the six retail spaces in the ground-floor atrium are vacant. In addition to Morgan Lewis, other signature office tenants are departing the property next year, including Google, which will vacate more than 340,000 square feet, and Visa, which will leave its 161,822 square feet for its new Mission Rock headquarters.

On paper, One Market Plaza possesses the attributes to deliver all of those. Combining an indoor park, retail, restaurants, and a food court, it has the components of an “urban campus” of the type that office developers and tenants crave . But those components are mostly sitting empty.

Last year, the landlord charged approximately $112 per square feet, according to Paramount’s 10-K report. At that price, brokers put it in the same category as Salesforce Tower, 555 California, and One Maritime Plaza. But One Market Plaza no longer measured up to those competitors. And with a maturity date of February 2024 for its nearly $1 billion loan, Paramount Group and Blackstone were staring at a bill that no longer matched the property’s sinking value — which fell to $1.25 billion last year from $1.76 billion in 2016.

According to loan reports, the borrowers approached numerous lenders at the start of 2023 to refinance but failed to strike deals; a year later, the loan landed in special servicing, a precursor to foreclosure.

“Vacancy combined with a maturing loan is a ticking time bomb,” said a Class A office broker who requested anonymity to protect working relationships. “That’s when the lender starts to get involved in every aspect of negotiations and can override promises made by the borrower.”