After marking the value of two of its major office investments down to zero last year , the company just did it again, meaning half the properties it owns in San Francisco are essentially deemed worthless on its books.

Paramount Group Inc., a New York-based skyscraper owner worth billions, is paying up on bad San Francisco real estate bets made just before the pandemic.

Buying high and selling low is not a smart strategy, but sometimes it’s the only one left.

Timing is everything in commercial real estate. After the pandemic upended the office market , San Francisco landlords like Paramount were left with major debt that no longer matched declining property values.

Between 2016 and 2019, the New York-based firm bought large stakes in four downtown skyscrapers, tripling its holdings in the city to six properties spanning 4.3 million square feet . At their peak, these buildings were collectively valued at more than $1.8 billion.

The move allows Paramount to do some creative accounting to cut its losses. It also unlocks the ability for new blood to come in and revive languishing properties for cheap — something the city desperately needs if the office market is ever to rebound .

That signaling mechanism has worked with one of its other albatross buildings: Market Center, a 770,000-square-foot brutalist office complex split across two buildings at 555 and 575 Market St.

At the company’s quarterly earnings report Friday, Paramount announced it had internally charged the remaining value of the building as an “impairment loss.” While the loan it used to purchase the building isn’t technically due until October 2026, Paramount is effectively telling its investors that it’s giving up on the property and flying a flag on the market that it is readily available to buy.

The most recent poster child of this problem is the KPMG building at 55 Second St. The building’s namesake accounting firm is relocating next year, along with software company Rippling , raising the vacancy rate above 50%, according to CoStar data.

Paramount CFO Wilbur Paes indicated during the earnings call that the lender had “awarded” a deal — on course to close in the second quarter of this year — for the sale of the property it defaulted on last year. Flynn Properties, led by San Francisco businessman Greg Flynn, is reportedly the front-runner in acquiring that debt.

It would be far and away his biggest San Francisco real estate play. Flynn’s recent deals in the city — a defunct hotel and Class B office building — have each been for less than $100 million and only a fraction of the size of Market Center.

A representative of Flynn Properties declined to comment. Purchasing a building at a lower debt or basis allows the new owner more breathing room for rents and leasing.

“The assets will come off our books,” Paes said of the impending deal. “And we’ll recognize a tax loss that we can play around with.”