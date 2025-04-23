Why the controversy? Because as a VC and podcaster, he has shown smarts and foresight, but lately his energy seems to be devoted to celebrating and emboldening President Donald Trump, who is not exactly the biggest supporter of our fair city (note his gutting of the Presidio Trust).

Why he made it anyway: Because he’s a true gatekeeper, picking the winners and losers in AI and crypto. Also, we thought he might talk about us on his podcast and got really excited.