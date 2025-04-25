Who needs IPA? At new Sunset brewpub, lager and Pilsner steal the show

Located on Noriega Street — a mile inland from the excellent places to eat and drink near Sunset Dunes park — Fifty Vara offers a host of familiar pleasures. Call its menu of calamari, little gem salad, and baked chicken “ambitiously unambitious,” maybe. But that’s not a knock. This is exactly the kind of chill, beer-forward operation this city needs.

Named for a defunct unit of measurement from the Spanish colonial era, Fifty Vara has a tight menu of five beers, a reaction to the dominance of hoppy, hazy India pale ales and the occasionally macho culture around them. Sure, other city brewers have expressed that they’re over IPAs, but Fifty Vara owner Brian Reccow, a longtime Sunset resident, took that sentiment and built a two-story restaurant around it. “What we’re presenting is something that flies in the grain of everything,” he said.