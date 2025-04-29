Kawakami: Jimmy Butler’s soaring and roaring Game 4 return wills the Warriors to a win

Jimmy Butler and his badly bruised backside probably should’ve been anywhere else in the world other than banging around with Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, and the Houston Rockets at Chase Center on Monday.



He didn’t run at full speed. He could barely jump. Butler winced, gritted his teeth, jogged with a hitch in all parts of his giddy-up, but just inexorably kept going. Mostly in pained slow motion.



“The first three quarters, he couldn’t move,” Draymond Green said. “Not sure how he started moving in the fourth quarter, but …”



Yes, that is the point: In the fourth quarter, Butler started to move again, started to run, started to attack the rim — started to soar, really — and finished the Warriors’ 109-106 victory with a flurry of activity that was about winning playoff basketball and high pain tolerance in equal measures.



The victory put the Warriors ahead 3-1 in this series, with a chance to clinch it on Wednesday in Game 5 at Houston. It was a practical victory, because now the Warriors are set up to give themselves — and Butler’s contusions — extra time off between series. It was a proof-of-concept victory, because they went into this series believing they were better than the Rockets and now have beaten them twice with a healthy Butler and once when he had to miss Game 3.



And more than anything in the aftermath of this victory, the Warriors just felt fully enveloped in Butler’s playoff aura and were happy to say so. Green, Stephen Curry, and Steve Kerr, of course, have won tons of huge games before this. They’ve been part of a lot of greatness.



But what they saw from Butler was a confirmation and elevation of everything they’ve felt since he arrived in February. The Warriors are proven champions. Now they’ve got a winner with a whole different kind of energy level.



“We had to have him,” Kerr said of playing Butler 40 minutes in this game. “If this were the regular season, he’d probably miss another week or two. But it’s the playoffs. He’s Jimmy Butler, so … this is what he does.”



It was all about Butler gutting through this matchup and then rising up for the game-sealing defensive rebound over Adams after Draymond harried Alperen Sengun into a miss. It was about drawing a three-point foul with 58.1 seconds left and the game tied. It was about scoring 14 fourth-quarter points while playing every second of the period.



And it was about jeering back and forth with Brooks and others throughout the game before he teed them up for the final push — if Butler was going to ache, he was going to make the Rockets feel it, too.



“I’m not going to say that I’m not hurting,” Butler said. “It’s a good pain whenever it’s all towards winning. I feel like they got me here to help do something special. If I’m out there on the floor, I’m expected to produce and help win. I’m glad I was able to do that tonight.”