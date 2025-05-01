“It’s amazing how gracefully it can answer almost all of the questions it gets asked,” said Burma Love manager Kazi Islam. “It’s absolutely mind-blowing.”

The bot can interactively make or update reservations, provide info about opening hours or allergens, and even text callers a link for takeout orders (or, at some restaurants, take to-go orders over the phone).

Burma Love, at its locations on Valencia and in Mint Plaza, and sister restaurant Teakwood in Hayes Valley, are just three of the dozens of local restaurants using the service, dubbed Hostie . Others include standbys like Nisei, China Live, Harborview, Fiorella, and Tacolicious.

Until recently, that would have been an ominous sign of a restaurant on life support. But in the case of Burma Love — and a fast-growing list of other San Francisco restaurants — it’s because a human-sounding, AI-powered robot is answering calls instead.

At Burma Love on Valencia Street, a phone that used to ring dozens of times per shift with patrons calling to inquire about reservations or private events has gone all but silent.

While Islam said he and the team initially felt “squeamish” about offloading phone calls to a robot, the AI host has made the human employees happier by giving them more time to focus on the customers coming through the doors.

“They are ecstatic that they don’t have to pick up the phone,” he said of his fellow workers. In an added benefit, Burma Love accepts more phone reservations now than it used to, because the AI answers even when the restaurant is closed.

Kazi and the team chose Hostie because it has more natural-sounding intonations than a competitor that felt “too automated,” he said. While it’s not meant to trick callers into thinking it’s human, the Hostie voice is friendly and can change topics if interrupted. If the bot gets stumped on a question, it will transfer the call to a human. (So, yes, Burma Love’s phones do still occasionally ring.)

Hostie, which has signed on more than 100 restaurant customers between the Bay Area and New York City since it launched early last year, charges customers a monthly fee based on tiers of service. Cofounder Randall Hom said the company has been able to win over San Francisco restaurants in part because the idea bloomed inside one.