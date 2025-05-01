Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

SF’s solution for its cop shortage: less training

Assistant Police Chief David Lazar says shortening the department’s academy from nine to six months could put more bodies on the streets faster.

A group of uniformed individuals sits facing a large wall mural of the San Francisco skyline and bridge, with "San Francisco Police Academy" prominently displayed.
San Francisco’s police ranks have been thinning in recent years due in part to rising retirements and fewer new recruits applying and graduating from the academy. | Source: Jessica Christian/SF Chronicle/AP
By Jonah Owen Lamb

Every mayoral candidate in San Francisco’s recent election — including Daniel Lurie — promised they would beef up the city’s flagging police ranks by hiring more cops.

Now, one potential solution being floated by some in the San Francisco Police Department is less training.

Assistant Chief David Lazar told the city’s Budget and Appropriations Committee Wednesday that shortening the academy from nine to six months could put more bodies on the streets faster.

Under the proposed plan, Lazar said the department would continue to train officers when they’re in the field but still on probation to make up for the missed three months. 

“I’d rather have a uniformed officer on the street and get trained later on some things that aren’t critical,” said Lazar, who is set to retire in May

A police officer in uniform speaks at a wooden podium with a badge visible. A man in a suit stands to the right. The setting appears formal, likely a courtroom.
Assistant Chief David Lazar says shortening the academy would allow the department to get officers on the street faster. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard

A spokesperson for SFPD declined to provide more details on the proposal or what training would be cut if the program were shortened, saying that there isn’t an “official plan” in place to do so yet. “SFPD is always evaluating ways to get more officers on the street,” they said.

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Other Bay Area police departments, like San Jose’s, have a six-month academy, as does the Los Angeles Police Department

Still, the idea was not immediately received with open arms. 

Supervisor Connie Chan said she’d rather have fewer quality officers than more with less training.

“I feel conflicted about shortening the training time,” Chan said during Wednesday’s meeting. “I would always think there should be more training for our police officers than less.”

Related

Crypto tech boss sinks $600K into SFPD recruitment ads amid staffing crisis
An illustration of police.
Inside SFPD’s struggling cop factory
A man in a dark polo shirt stands at a lectern with a computer and a document camera, lit dramatically from above, against a dimly lit classroom backdrop.
SFPD’s ranks are thinning fast, and recruitment is lagging. Is the damage ‘permanent’?

The proposal comes after several years of declining numbers and an uphill battle to attract more applicants. 

San Francisco’s police ranks are down more than 500, Lazar said, pointing to a recent staffing study. That lack of bodies is due in part to rising retirements and fewer new recruits applying and graduating from the academy.

Still, Lazar said the recruit pool is growing. Applications in 2021 tanked to 1,586, but by 2023, they rebounded to 3,008. Lazar said applications could approach 4,000 this year.

The department has done a number of things to help staunch the bleeding, from hiring retired officers to work part-time at the airport to hiring a public relations firm to better sell the idea of becoming a cop here to potential recruits. It also now offers a $5,000 signing bonus and six-figure starting pay.

A group of uniformed police officers stands at attention, singing in unison in a classroom setting. Nameplates and water bottles are on desks in front.
Officials say the number of applicants for the academy is growing after tanking during the pandemic. | Source: Jeremy Chen/The Standard

But getting recruits through the academy to become full-time officers is another hurdle, as the smaller pool of cadets has impacted graduation rates. On Jan. 6, only 12 cadets graduated from a class that started out with 41 recruits. 

The next class looks to have a better graduation rate. Class 281 began with 55 in September and is expected to have roughly 30 graduates in May, according to sources with knowledge of the academy.

“We’re pretty excited about being able to ramp up staffing,” Lazar said. “The future is bright.”

Jonah Owen Lamb can be reached at jonah@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Board of SupervisorsCrimeNewsPoliceSFPD