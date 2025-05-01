SF’s solution for its cop shortage: less training

Every mayoral candidate in San Francisco’s recent election — including Daniel Lurie — promised they would beef up the city’s flagging police ranks by hiring more cops.

Now, one potential solution being floated by some in the San Francisco Police Department is less training.

Assistant Chief David Lazar told the city’s Budget and Appropriations Committee Wednesday that shortening the academy from nine to six months could put more bodies on the streets faster.

Under the proposed plan, Lazar said the department would continue to train officers when they’re in the field but still on probation to make up for the missed three months.