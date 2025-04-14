Daniel Lurie’s 100-day progress report

Layoffs are on the table, his office said. If they occur, it will be the first time City Hall has laid off employees to meet a budget need since Gavin Newsom was mayor. In the meantime, Lurie has instructed city departments to reduce their budgets by 15%, specifying that cuts should not be “politically untenable.” The proposals have rolled in: scaling back street cleaning, charging more for parking meters, snipping Muni routes, closing art museums on additional days, and cutting back on nonprofits. Still, not all departments have complied with the 15% mandate: 22 city agencies blew it off.