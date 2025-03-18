Bussing downtown? Good luck. Muni to snip routes to save money

From the Western Addition to the Mission, the Tenderloin to the Richmond, bus lines all over San Francisco were previously on the table for service cuts this summer.

In lieu of cutting bus lines across the city, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors directed staff in a 3-2 vote to shorten routes for buses headed downtown.

If you’re a Muni rider heading downtown, you may have to hoof it — or hop another bus — to get to your final destination.

While seemingly minor, the redirects could be significant. Transit officials noted riders tend to stop taking Muni when they have to take more than one bus.

Under the modified plan greenlit by the board, a bevy of bus lines that previously took riders from the west and south sides into downtown will now terminate at Market Street. The buses will turn around instead of carrying commuters deep into the city’s business and civic centers. Impacted buses include the 6-Haight/Parnassus, the 5-Fulton, the 9-San Bruno, and the 31-Balboa.

“If we cut service it makes our job harder,” said Tarlov, who voted in favor of the modified plan. “The popularity of the agency takes a hit. Trust is eroded. These are real concerns that don’t go unnoticed.”

SFMTA Board of Directors Chair Janet Tarlov warned her colleagues that slashing Muni comes with consequences.

“I’d have to get up earlier, walk, or somehow find another way to get there,” Despota told The Standard.

People of all ages, from children to seniors, chanted “Fund the bus!” One protester, Luca Despota, a 13-year-old, said he worried his grades would be negatively impacted if service cuts slowed his commute to school across the Mission.

The board technically didn’t vote on any budget plans, rather it merely directed staff on how to prepare the budget for future approval. Still, the vote was consequential. Ahead of the board’s meeting, more than a hundred people rallied to protect Muni service on the steps of City Hall.

“We built a hot girl summer budget,” she said. “That hot girl summer prediction didn’t come out quite as we hoped it would.”

The city’s transit funding woes are twofold: in the short term SFMTA needs $50 million for the summer, and looking ahead two years, it’s facing a roughly $320 million shortfall. The agency’s Chief Financial Officer Bree Mawhorter said the deficit is partly due to the agency spending big in 2023 based on expected revenue growth from a downtown revival that hasn’t yet materialized.

San Francisco needs a functioning Muni system to make downtown thrive, Supervisor Bilal Mahmood said at the rally. Terminating some bus lines at Market could “cut vital direct links” between his district and the downtown, Mahmood said.

The funding shortfall doesn’t just impact people who ride the bus. Muni’s fiscal cliff threatens San Francisco’s downtown recovery, too. Empty office buildings and subsequent shrinking tax revenue have spurred an $840 million budget deficit in the city’s coffers.

SFMTA’s financial woes come as city and state officials scramble to save public transit both in San Francisco and across the region.

Earlier this month, state Sen. Jesse Arreguín and Assemblymember Mark González made a $2 billion state budget request to support transit shortfalls across California. State Sen. Scott Wiener has said he’s in favor of the measure. Gov. Gavin Newsom has not yet commented on the proposal.

San Francisco meanwhile is rallying behind the idea: Supervisor Jackie Fielder authored a statement that, if passed, would record the city’s support for that budget request. Mayor Daniel Lurie has also written a letter in favor of it.

But he’s going to seek funds specifically for San Francisco, too.

On Tuesday, Lurie revealed he’s working on a ballot measure to help shore up SFMTA’s budget shortfall. But in his statement on the measure, he also hinted at a need to right-size the agency’s spending.