Daniel Lurie’s successful mayoral campaign was precise in its political positioning — hedging neither too far left nor right — but notably vague on certain policy commitments. One big exception, however, was his promise to end unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco within six months of taking office.

The ambition and specificity of the proposal were memorable, which made it all the more striking when Lurie abruptly stopped talking about it after the election. Since being sworn in as mayor, he and his office have repeatedly declined to share details on the six-month pledge, and it was not mentioned in his inauguration speech.

Why the reticence? Perhaps because Lurie’s plan to eliminate unsheltered homelessness — first presented at a press conference in May — wasn’t conceived with a six-month end goal, according to people with knowledge of his intentions.

Elizabeth Funk, CEO of the nonprofit DignityMoves, acknowledged in a phone interview that Lurie’s “Home Run” project promised to build 1,500 shelter beds in six months, but the necessary figure to get a “functional zero” of unsheltered people would be 2,500 new units of interim bridge housing — which Lurie’s proposal wouldn’t achieve for two years.

“That was a slip-up,” Funk said of Lurie’s comments at the May press conference. “I’d helped him kind of write the plan, but that was not what the plan says.”