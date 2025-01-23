Many of the hires aren’t typical bureaucrats, hailing instead from corporations, nonprofits, and philanthropic organizations. Some are political operatives; others are City Hall newbies.

The 20 appointments Mayor Daniel Lurie has made since winning the November election — 13 men and seven women — will enter an administration promising to clean up streets and slice through City Hall’s bureaucracy.

Connected to Lurie’s nonprofit, Tipping Point

For roughly two decades, Lurie cultivated connections within the city’s elite philanthropic circles through Tipping Point, his anti-poverty nonprofit that has dispersed hundreds of millions of dollars to various causes.

One Tipping Point donor is Penny Coulter, who has been named as the mayor’s director of protocol. She has gifted at least $325,000 since 2011, according to Tipping Point’s impact reports. (The total could be larger since the impact reports disclose donations as part of a range.) Coulter is married to billionaire private equity executive James Coulter and is the president of the Coulter Family Foundation. She will be responsible for fundraising for the mayor’s foreign trips and acting as a cultural ambassador.

Lurie also looked to Tipping Point’s board of directors to fill key advisory positions. Ned Segal, who was on the nonprofit’s board from 2021 to 2024, will serve as Lurie’s housing and economic development chief, a new role created as part of a shakeup of the mayor’s office structure. Segal and his wife have contributed at least $398,000 to Tipping Point since 2011.