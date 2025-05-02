These days, country is definitely cool — a cultural shift that last year’s country-heavy Outside Lands lineup proved. And yet the crowd at the inaugural hoedown was notably smaller than at other First Thursday events, which have at times been visited by tens of thousands. Manny Yekutiel of the Civic Joy Fund, which co-produced the event with Katy Birnbaum of cultural production studio Into the Streets, said 8,000 people had registered to attend.