Who knew downtown SF had so many cowpokes?

The inaugural Downtown Hoedown brings a good ol' crowd to Front Street.

By Astrid Kane

At San Francisco’s first-ever Downtown Hoedown on Thursday evening, denim-clad wannabe cowboys and cowgirls hooted and hollered as they rode the mechanical bull. Most fell on their butts after about 30 seconds and got up grinning. Yeehaw!

Country had come to the Financial District. A spinoff of Downtown First Thursdays, the hoedown took place in the year-old alcohol-friendly Front Street Entertainment Zone, a centerpiece of the city’s efforts to breathe new life into the Financial District. 

Local LGBTQ+ nightlife fixture Wild West hosted the event, bringing the giant fiberglass “disco bison” that propelled him to victory at the annual Hunky Jesus contest on Easter in Dolores Park. 

“San Francisco got the message: Country is cool again,” West said in his pronounced Tennessee drawl.

As patrons walked out of Harrington’s Bar & Grill to play a game of horseshoes with $17 “Modeloritas” in hand, musicians Jose Canchola and Sofia Claire performed alt-country sets interspersed with drag performances by Curveball and Mahlae Balenciaga. A number of contestants entered the cowboy hat contest, and Harrington’s co-owner Lucia Camarda won it with a boost from her cowboy boot earrings. (She’d bought the hat earlier in the day at Polk Street thrift shop Out of the Closet.)

“We know there’s a gigantic country-western, bluegrass element in San Francisco that is just dying for options,” said Harrington’s co-owner Ben Bleiman, dressed for the occasion in a Stetson, leather vest, and bolo tie.

These days, country is definitely cool — a cultural shift that last year’s country-heavy Outside Lands lineup proved. And yet the crowd at the inaugural hoedown was notably smaller than at other First Thursday events, which have at times been visited by tens of thousands. Manny Yekutiel of the Civic Joy Fund, which co-produced the event with Katy Birnbaum of cultural production studio Into the Streets, said 8,000 people had registered to attend.

The drop in expected attendance was likely due to the fact that the hoedown was happening six blocks from the Downtown First Thursdays’ main event. Several hoedown attendees told The Standard they’d gone to the other event first by mistake. More than one assumed both events were the same.

Five more hoedowns are planned for the next five months. The broader First Thursdays project is set to expand further, with events like a symposium at Salesforce Park. Yekutiel and Birnbaum see this as part of a larger vision to turn every public space in and around downtown — from Front Street to the Ferry Building — into one big party. Preferably with lots of dancing.

Country music is “everybody’s music,” she said. Everybody gets to dance together.”

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

