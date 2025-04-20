Held every Easter in Dolores Park by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence , San Francisco’s homegrown troupe of irreverent drag nuns, Hunky Jesus caps off an afternoon of satire and sacrilege that also includes a Foxy Mary contest and a more family-friendly Easter bonnet pageant. As Easter fell on 420, there were a noticeable number of cannabis enthusiasts among the pastel-clad crowds who covered nearly every inch of grass with blankets, plus a “420 Jesus” in the mix. (Motto: “Blazed be His name.”)

Pulled to the stage atop a giant fiberglass bison covered with disco mirrorball tiles and holding a rainbow Pride flag, “Cowboy Carter Jesus” delivered a brief barn-burner of a sermon and won this year’s Hunky Jesus competition by one of the most lopsided margins in memory.

Cowboy Carter’s monumental effort was an ode to the cover of Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning 2024 country album, on which she holds an American flag atop a white horse named Reneigh. The competitor, local queer party promoter Wild West, took third place last year and wasn’t about to go down without a fight. “I realized, ‘OK, I have to step it up if I’m going to win this crown of thorns,’” he said immediately prior to Sunday’s contest.

West bought the bison for an unspecified price through Facebook Marketplace. The seller, a Fresno resident, had it in their front yard. To give it a glittering glow-up, West brought it to the Parade Guys, who build floats for San Francisco Pride, Lunar New Year, and other city parades. They put in an untold number of hours to bring his vision to life, he said.