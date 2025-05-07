The millennial marketing genius who made ‘casual caviar’ a thing

She is a self-professed “solutions-oriented person,” admittedly a challenge right now: Though she’d like to expand into luxury markets across the country, the life of caviar wishes and Champagne dreams is looking a little shaky. Since 2005, the U.S. has made it illegal to import beluga, the prized and endangered wild sturgeon caught in the Caspian Sea. In fact, barring the eggs of some hackleback that swim wild in the Mississippi, most of the caviar we eat here comes from farms around the world — from Sacramento to Italy — that raise the massive prehistoric fish, which can live from 10 to 25 years until they’re ready to be “sacrificed” (the industry’s chosen word, not mine). Though some sturgeon are “milked,” a massaging method of removing the eggs, and kept alive, most meet their maker when it’s time to harvest the roe. There’s a reason caviar is expensive.