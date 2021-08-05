When the Lights Come Up in the City: Innovative Outer Sunset

Here's a look at three new Outer Sunset businesses that made their grand debut in the community during the pandemic and have since built a fanbase.

While the rest of the city's businesses either shut down or were in limbo, the Outer Sunset community took full advantage of San Francisco's hard economic reset and opened new businesses.

It's where thrill-seeking surfers go to ride the barrels of waves at Ocean Beach. It's currently the home of San Francisco's longest car-free thoroughfare , where hundreds of kids learn to ride bikes and cyclists cruise freely. It is also a community that recently experienced an explosion of creativity as residents worked to build places where people could safely shop and gather during the pandemic.

It may be on the outskirts and off the beaten path, but there is something special about the Outer Sunset. Aside from being Karl the Fog's favorite place to hang around, the Outer Sunset is predominantly a residential neighborhood full of vibrant and colorful homes.

In Here/Say's series " When the Lights Come Up in the City ," we tour three neighborhoods in partnership with Broke-Ass Stuart to learn how businesses and community leaders pivoted to success during the pandemic. Last week we explored North Beach. Next Up: Outer Sunset

"It fills my cup every day when I hear how much it meant to people to be able to have this, that the kids could come out and still safely play after so many months of being isolated," said Petitt-Taylor. “It's been very special."

Petitt-Taylor told us that the Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile has been so successful that she's considered popping up in other neighborhoods, but for now, her heart is focused on her community.

The farmers market features over twenty food vendors, including popular made-to-order meals like gumbo from Chef Dontaye Ball’s Gumbo Social and fresh produce from farmers like Kou Herr of Herr Family Farms . There is also live music and activities for youth.

Nevertheless, Petitt-Taylor told us that hundreds of people showed up at the market for its debut. While the crowd size made her nervous at first, she has since hired security to ensure that attendees follow safety protocols for COVID-19.

"There was just no other agenda other than to create a farmers market out here, which is one of my passions," said Petitt-Taylor. "But then there was this dilemma of bringing the community together in a pandemic when you're not supposed to be gathering."

When the pandemic hit, Petitt-Taylor saw an opportunity to double down on programming and give the Outer Sunset community what she felt they needed—a farmers market.

Angie Petitt-Taylor is no stranger to the Outer Sunset. In 2014 she started the Outer Sunset Mercantile , which activates 37th Avenue between Ortega and Pacheco Streets. At the time, Petitt-Taylor was looking to create an open-air market that featured local craft entrepreneurs looking for ways to expand their customer base without the hindrance of owning a brick-and-mortar location. She accomplished that goal by gathering dozens of locals to showcase their talents and sell goods like jewelry, clothing and pottery.

Before becoming a father and teacher, Nathan Tan was a native San Francisco kid obsessed with art and running around the city's streets with a spray can. Tan has always had a love for San Francisco, which is why he chose to raise his family in the Outer Sunset.

As a local artist, Tan's work has been featured in gallery shows, commissioned for murals and can be found on canvases in people's homes. He also has a fashion line called "New Skool," which features his art on screen-printed kids and adult apparel.

Tan told us that his art focuses on the evolution of San Francisco and is meant to make people feel nostalgic.

"I've seen the city change so much, and change is inevitable," said Tan. "I feel like one purpose with my work is documenting San Francisco, whether it's how it looks right now or how it used to look, and I like sharing that through my work."

Nate's art features paintings like San Francisco's classic Muni buses and downtown's cityscape, minus the Salesforce building, which Tan told us was "intentional."

"I've had art collectors tell me that my art reminds them of what it was like to be a kid in San Francisco," said Tan. "If my art makes them feel anything, then I did my job."

When the pandemic hit, Tan found a way to meld his love for San Francisco, family and art together by creating a studio in the basement of his home and teaching kids from ages five to 12 how to paint graffiti art.

Tan's online Zoom class dubbed "Uncle Nate's Creativity Time" was started to give kids who struggled mentally with the shelter-in-place order a creative outlet and opportunity to learn something new. What was only meant to be one class that he recorded on YouTube and posted on his Facebook became so popular that Tan now has twelve classes available online for kids to watch and learn from.