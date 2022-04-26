Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Take 3 minutes to understand Proposition C, which seeks to limit the frequency of recalls in San Francisco

By Sophie Bearman

It's recallpalooza in San Francisco, with the successful recall of three school board members behind us and the potential recall of district attorney Chesa Boudin ahead of us.

In fact, all these recalls have some supervisors feeling like recalls should play less of a role in SF politics—hence Proposition C, a charter amendment that seeks to limit how easy it is to get a recall off the ground.

Come the June 7, San Francisco voters will be asked to weigh in on Proposition C. So watch this video before you head to the polls so you know what you're voting for, and why.

Sophie Bearman can be reached at sophie@sfstandard.com

