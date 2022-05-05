Hella News: Why San Francisco can’t build more housing

San Francisco faces a major deadline next year to show the state of California how it intends to build 82,000 units of housing by 2031.
But progress in meeting this deadline has hit roadblocks, and the city could lose huge sums of money if supervisors can’t figure out a realistic plan. This week’s episode of Hella News dives into the great housing debate, including a proposal to create fourplexes on single-family lots.
