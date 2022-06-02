Proposition F, a ballot measure in this June’s election, will ask San Francisco voters to enact reforms to rein in the city’s scandal-plagued trash company Recology, which in the wake of a corruption scandal at City Hall was found to be over-billing ratepayers by almost $100 million.

Recology has insisted it maintains close ties to the community, so in this week’s episode of Hella News, co-host Meaghan Mitchell hit the streets to find out how residents really feel about Recology and just how much love the city has for garbage men.