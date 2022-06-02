Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Hella News: In wake of Recology scandals, how much does SF love garbage men?

By Josh Koehn and Meaghan MitchellVideo by Jesse Rogala and Mike Kuba

Proposition F, a ballot measure in this June’s election, will ask San Francisco voters to enact reforms to rein in the city’s scandal-plagued trash company Recology, which in the wake of a corruption scandal at City Hall was found to be over-billing ratepayers by almost $100 million

Recology has insisted it maintains close ties to the community, so in this week’s episode of Hella News, co-host Meaghan Mitchell hit the streets to find out how residents really feel about Recology and just how much love the city has for garbage men. 

Below are previous episodes of Hella News:

    Josh Koehn can be reached at josh@sfstandard.com
    Meaghan Mitchell can be reached at meaghan@sfstandard.com

    Filed Under

    NewsRecologyVideo