San Francisco’s last full-service video rental store, Video Wave, sits on a bustling block of 24th St. in Noe Valley. Its unassuming yellow facade belies the magic it holds.

But step in and you’ll find, amongst the stacks of DVDs and VHS tapes piled high, the charm of a San Francisco business that’s been around since 1983.

Its owner Colin Hutton offers personalized film recommendations, bringing a level of customer service and a personal touch that the streaming services’ algorithms could never dream of delivering. His collection of 27,000 films ranges from Westerns to romance flicks to new releases.

“I’ve been able to stay around and I probably shouldn’t have been,” said Hutton. “It’s really the community and their support that are why I’m still here."