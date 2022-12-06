What does Margot Robbie think about SF? Here’s what she had to say at the SFFILM Awards

Celebrities flocked to the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Monday for the San Francisco International Film Festival's annual SFFilm Awards. Going strong since 1957, SFFilm, which holds the ceremony, also hosts the longest-running film festival in the Americas.

Honorees at this year's event included “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler, an Oakland native, and "Babylon” star Margot Robbie.

Director Sarah Polley’s film “Women Talking” was recognized for its storytelling, and actress Stephanie Hsu was honored for her breakout performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."