The San Francisco Standard
Arts & Entertainment

What does Margot Robbie think about SF? Here’s what she had to say at the SFFILM Awards

Actress Margot Robbie gives an interview at SFFilm Awards Night at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco on Dec. 5, 2022. | Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images
By Meaghan Mitchell

Celebrities flocked to the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Monday for the San Francisco International Film Festival's annual SFFilm Awards. Going strong since 1957, SFFilm, which holds the ceremony, also hosts the longest-running film festival in the Americas. 

Honorees at this year's event included “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler, an Oakland native, and "Babylon” star Margot Robbie.

Director Sarah Polley’s film “Women Talking” was recognized for its storytelling, and actress Stephanie Hsu was honored for her breakout performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

We chatted with each honoree and asked them what they love about San Francisco. This is what they had to say:

Meaghan Mitchell can be reached at meaghan@sfstandard.com

