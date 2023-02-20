Seventy years later, City Lights has outlived countless other bookstores, libraries and Ferlinghetti himself, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 101. Still brimming with anti-authoritarian literature, histories and poetry, when set against San Francisco’s tech-driven transmutations, City Lights is largely preserved in amber.

On a windswept day in 1950, a Navy veteran and literary scholar named Lawrence Ferlinghetti stepped off the ferry at the Embarcadero after journeying across the country by rail. Having just spent time in France, San Francisco’s jagged outline of white buildings and hilltops captured his imagination right away, conjuring comparisons to Mediterranean ports half a world away.

“This past weekend North Beach looked like a theme-park, literally overrun by tourists, and kitsch was king,” he wrote. “What happened to it? What makes for a free poetic life? What destroys the poetry of a city?”

Then and now, North Beach is often dismissed as a tourist trap —a knock-off Little Italy—and at that point in time, Ferlinghetti feared that this negative reputation would subsume his beloved artist colony.

The city of San Francisco had just named Ferlinghetti as its first poet laureate, and shortly after he wrote an essay that would serve as the “Inaugural Address” to his 2001 book San Francisco Poems. He prophesied the possible demise of the city as an artistic enclave, quoting a 1998 San Francisco Bay Guardian article that described it as “a city undergoing a radical transformation—from a diverse metropolis that welcomed immigrants and refugees around the world to a homogenous, wealthy enclave.”

Ferlinghetti’s “Populist Manifesto” has new resonance in 2023, an era in which San Francisco finds itself at a precarious crossroads of technocracy and poverty. City Lights is 70 this year, but we probably have the most to learn from its first decade in North Beach.

“What I had in mind […] was for poets to stop mumbling in their beards to a private audience and say something important to the world,” he wrote.

Fortunately, Ferlinghetti had at least one answer to his own question, creating a nonprofit foundation for City Lights to help ensure his bookstore and publishing house's survival. He also urged poets to make the news.

The fourth book that City Lights ever published was a peyote-addled revelation about the ruin of a generation by conservative political and cultural forces—Howl by Ginsberg. Initially, the authorities did not consider verses like “The asshole is holy!” to be particularly revelatory, promptly arresting Ferlinghetti on obscenity charges . The case ultimately set a crucial precedent for First Amendment rights. Because the poem contains literary value, the court ruled that Howl is, by definition, not obscene.

City Lights found its strongest creative output within the Beat Generation, a boys’ club of nonconformist writers with a proclivity for jazz and spoken word and an all-out rejection of the academic elite—authors like Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, William S. Burroughs and Gary Snyder.

Originally, Ferlinghetti conceived of the idea for City Lights with a San Francisco State College sociology professor named Peter Dean Martin. They hoped to publish and sell books by authors with anti-authoritarian ideas, the first volume of which was a 4x6 pocket poetry book of works by Ferlinghetti. Next, he commissioned other writers and poets to contribute to the pocket poet series.

Howl was in good radical company on City Lights’ shelves. Co-owner Peter Dean Martin was the son of Italian labor organizer Carlo Tresca, who was assassinated on the streets of New York City in the early 1940s—rumor has it, by the mafia. As such, City Lights’ political literature leaned anarchist from the beginning, distributing two Italian language anarchist newspapers until they both went out of print in the 1960s.

Always a poet who split his time as a painter, publisher and community organizer, Ferlinghetti remained a prolific author throughout his life, publishing a poetry collection called A Coney Island of the Mind in 1958 that sold over a million copies.