Sushi Ondo, a Japanese restaurant in SoMa that specializes in omakase—a chef’s choice tasting menu—will close permanently on March 13.

In an email newsletter sent out on Tuesday, the restaurant staff shared the news and expressed their regrets.

“We understand that this news may come as a disappointment, but we hope that you will join us in cherishing the memories we have made together,” they wrote. “Our team is committed to making these final few weeks as special as possible for our customers.”

The sushi bar is owned by chef Min Choe of the Mins Group, the hospitality company behind Sushi Sato, Sushi Hakko, Dento Coffee and Wine and other eateries in San Francisco. The news of the restaurant’s closure comes shortly after Barnzu, a contemporary Korean eatery in the Tenderloin—originally operated by Nathan Choi in partnership with Choe—quietly closed at the end of December and rebranded as a Korean fried chicken joint called Kokio Republic.



Sushi Ondo originally opened in January of 2019, quickly making a name for itself as a hidden gem surrounded by the auto body shops and warehouses that line Howard Street.